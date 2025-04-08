Young Arya Slams Maiden IPL Century to Propel PBKS to 219/6 Against CSK

Young opener Priyansh Arya lit up the stadium with a scintillating maiden IPL century, powering Punjab Kings to a commanding 219 for 6 against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League clash on Tuesday.

A product of the Delhi Premier League, Arya showcased a blend of raw talent and fearless hitting. He hammered 103 runs off just 42 balls, including seven boundaries and nine sixes. Arya reached his century in just 39 balls, making it the fifth fastest in IPL history. The record for the fastest IPL ton still belongs to Chris Gayle, who smashed a 30-ball hundred in 2013.

Supporting Arya’s explosive knock, Shashank Singh chipped in with an unbeaten 52 off 36 deliveries, while Marco Jansen added a quickfire 34* off 19 balls to bolster PBKS in the death overs.

Among CSK’s bowlers, Khaleel Ahmed (2/45) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/48) picked up two wickets each but struggled to contain the onslaught.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 219/6 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 103, Shashank Singh 52, Khaleel Ahmed 2/45).*