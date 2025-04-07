Youth Killed by Relative Over Dispute in Tolichowki, Bike Theft Link Emerges

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old youth was brutally murdered by his relative in the Tolichowki area under Golconda police limits on Sunday night, allegedly over a financial dispute connected to the sale of a stolen bike.

The victim, Mohd Muqeeduddin, who operated a scrap godown, was reportedly stabbed multiple times by Mohd Sameer, his brother-in-law, during a heated argument. The incident took place near a hotel in Tolichowki, where the two had met in an attempt to resolve their differences.

Dispute Over Proceeds from Bike Theft

According to preliminary investigations, the duo had recently stolen a motorcycle from a nearby residential colony and subsequently sold it off. However, tensions reportedly arose between them over the division of the proceeds, leading to repeated disagreements.

On Sunday night, the situation escalated when Sameer allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Muqeeduddin in the chest and other vital areas. Severely injured, Muqeeduddin was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police Launch Manhunt

The Golconda police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused, who is currently absconding. Senior officers confirmed that they are examining CCTV footage from the area and speaking to local witnesses to trace Sameer’s whereabouts.

Further investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events and the extent of the duo’s involvement in criminal activities, including the reported bike theft.

Stay tuned for updates as more details emerge.