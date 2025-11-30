Youth Should Excel in Sports Along with Studies: Shri Shobhan Babu

Telangana: Emphasising the importance of sports in shaping a bright future, Shri Shobhan Babu, Joint Secretary of the Softball Association of India, said that students and youth must strive to excel in sports alongside their academic pursuits. He made these remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 12th Telangana Senior Men’s Softball Championship, which began on Saturday at the Telangana Tribal Gurukul Boys’ College grounds in Ichchoda. The championship will run from 28th to 30th of this month.

Addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, Shri Shobhan Babu said that sports play a crucial role in building discipline, confidence, and leadership among youth. “Education is essential, but equal importance must be given to sports as they help develop a strong and balanced personality,” he noted.

Local Principal Shri Kishan Chauhan echoed this view, stating that students who shine both in academics and sports have greater opportunities and a promising future. “Sports provide physical fitness and mental strength, which are vital for overall growth,” he added.

The event witnessed the presence of several key officials from the Telangana Softball Association, including Vice President C. Abhishek Goud, General Secretary Shri Naveen Kumar, Treasurer Renuka, Adilabad District General Secretary Shri Gangadhar, and member Shri Akhil, among others.

The championship aims to promote softball in the region and encourage young athletes to participate actively in sports.

