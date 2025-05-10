YouTube Blocks Six Bangladeshi TV Channels in India Amid National Security Concerns

Dhaka: YouTube has restricted access to six prominent Bangladeshi TV channels in India, citing national security and public order concerns, as reported by Dhaka-based media outlets on Saturday.

The blocked channels include Jamuna TV, Ekattor TV, DBC News, Somoy TV, BanglaVision News, and Mohona TV. According to sources, the Indian government issued a takedown request, leading to the geo-blocking of these television channels on YouTube. While four of the channels were blocked on Friday, DBC News and Somoy TV were added to the restriction list on Saturday.

What Is Geo-Blocking?

Geo-blocking is a practice that restricts online content based on the geographical location of users. In this case, the Bangladeshi news channels remain accessible worldwide but are unavailable in India. The Indian government has previously implemented similar restrictions on Pakistani YouTube channels, primarily to combat what they termed as misleading or provocative content.

Press Freedom Under Threat in Bangladesh

The geo-blocking of Bangladeshi TV channels in India comes amid growing concerns about press freedom in Bangladesh. Under the interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, the media landscape in the country has faced significant repression. A shocking 640 journalists have been targeted between August 2024 and March 2025, with criminal cases filed against 182 journalists and violence committed against 206 journalists.

Reports indicate that media outlets are under pressure, with journalists facing severe threats from protest groups like the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, led by Hasnat Abdullah. These activists have reportedly used intimidation tactics to force media owners to fire journalists critical of the interim government.

Unprecedented Media Crackdown

Suhas Chakma, Director of the Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG), criticized the government’s crackdown on the press, stating that “no critical reporting on the Interim Government can be done.” He added that the suppression of free speech under the current administration is unprecedented and has created an atmosphere of fear among journalists in Bangladesh.

Chakma further accused Yunus’s administration of targeting “truth-tellers” and leaving the media in deep crisis. Journalists, he said, now face the dual threat of government repression and physical violence from protest groups.

Impact on Bangladesh-India Relations

The blocking of Bangladeshi news channels on YouTube also casts a shadow over Bangladesh-India relations, particularly with the growing media scrutiny on both sides. While the geo-blocking is seen as a direct response to concerns over national security, it also raises questions about the freedom of the press and the broader political climate in both nations.