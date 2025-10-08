North East

Assam Police DSP Arrested in Connection with Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

Zubeen Garg's cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the singer's death in Singapore last month, a senior officer said.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf8 October 2025 - 15:01
The DSP was booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence, he said.

This is the fifth arrest in the case.

Earlier, Northeast India Festival chief organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members – Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta – were apprehended.

“We have arrested Sandipan Garg. Now, we are doing the necessary legal formalities,” CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI.

The apprehended police officer was interrogated several times in the last few days over the singer’s death in Singapore last month.

Sandipan Garg, a deputy SP and a cousin of the singer, was present with him during the alleged drowning incident in the island country.

“Our team has taken him to a court here. We will seek police remand,” another senior officer said.

The four others, who were arrested earlier in connection with the case, are now in police custody.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival, organized by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.

