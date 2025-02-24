10,000 Vehicles Per Km: Why Hyderabad’s Roads Are Always Jammed

Hyderabad: Once Known for its smooth traffic and wide roads, is now grappling with an unprecedented vehicular surge that is testing the patience of daily commuters.

With the rapid increase in the number of vehicles, the city’s road infrastructure is struggling to keep up, making traffic congestion a daily nightmare for motorists.

Alarming Rise in Vehicular Density

Recent estimates indicate that Hyderabad now has between 85 lakhs to 90 lakh vehicles, and the number continues to grow at an alarming pace. This rapid surge has led to vehicular density exceeding 10,000 vehicles per km in 2024, a sharp increase from 6,500 vehicles per km five years ago. With limited scope for road widening and urban expansion, traffic bottlenecks have become inevitable.

Daily Traffic Jams: A Motorist’s Struggle

From bumper-to-bumper travel to never-ending waits at signals, Hyderabad’s motorists are trapped in a gridlock that seems to have no end. Several factors contribute to the worsening situation:

Uncontrolled vehicle growth: More vehicles are being added to city roads every day, outpacing infrastructure development .

More vehicles are being added to city roads every day, . Erratic driving practices: Wrong-side driving, lane violations , and reckless overtaking add to the chaotic road conditions .

Wrong-side driving, , and reckless overtaking add to the . Long U-turns and Red Signals: Motorists often face extended waiting times at signals , further delaying their commute.

Motorists often face , further delaying their commute. Flyover Traffic Congestion: Once seen as a solution, flyovers in Hyderabad have become traffic bottlenecks, adding to the woes rather than easing congestion.

Flyovers Fail to Provide Relief

Flyovers were initially constructed to offer seamless mobility, but they are now equally jammed during peak hours. Whether it is the Begumpet flyover, Paradise flyover, or the latest Hitec City flyover, slow-moving traffic and frequent bottlenecks nullify their intended benefits. Instead of providing relief, these elevated roads are now clogged with vehicles moving at a snail’s pace.

Impact on Commuters

The ever-growing traffic congestion is leading to severe consequences for daily commuters:

Increased travel time : What used to be a 30-minute drive now often takes over an hour .

: What used to be a now often takes . High stress levels : Prolonged traffic exposure results in frustration, fatigue, and mental stress .

: Prolonged traffic exposure results in . Fuel wastage : Idling in traffic consumes more fuel , increasing the financial burden on commuters.

: , increasing the financial burden on commuters. Environmental impact: Rising vehicle emissions are significantly deteriorating air quality in the city.

Is There a Solution?

To tackle this mounting issue, Hyderabad requires a multi-pronged approach, including: