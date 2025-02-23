Hyderabad Horror: Tipper’s Out-of-Control Drive Kills One, Injures Another

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident occurred in Dundigal on Sunday, resulting in one fatality and leaving another individual injured.

The incident took place when the driver of a tipper lost control of his vehicle and collided with several vehicles.

Accident Details

According to police reports, the tipper was traveling from Gandimaisamma to Miyapur when it veered off course and crashed into a car near Snake Park. The car driver, identified as P. Naga Vamshi, sustained severe injuries and tragically died on the spot.

The tipper driver continued his reckless driving, hitting a motorcycle in the process. The rider, identified as Venkat Narendra, was thrown onto the road and sustained injuries.

Emergency Response

Upon receiving a distress call, the police swiftly reached the accident site and rushed the injured individual to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.

Road Safety Reminder

This unfortunate event serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety and vigilant driving. Local authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads and ensure they are adhering to safety regulations to prevent such accidents.

