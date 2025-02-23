Hyderabad Police Station Turns into a Battlefield as Inspectors Clash Over Chit Fund Dispute

Hyderabad: A shocking incident unfolded at a police station under the city commissionerate’s West Zone, where two police inspectors engaged in a heated exchange of abusive language over a chit fund fraud case.

Verbal Spat Between CI and DI Escalates

The dispute erupted between the Station House Officer (SHO) and the Detective Inspector (DI) over how to handle a recently filed chit fund fraud complaint. Reports suggest that the DI dismissed the case, stating that the accused had already secured an injunction, leaving the police with no legal ground for action. However, the SHO insisted on intervening in favor of the victims, leading to a major disagreement between the two officers.

“Come, Let’s Settle This!” – Inspectors Hurl Abuses

Eyewitnesses revealed that the verbal spat quickly escalated, with both officers hurling expletives at each other inside the police station. Their argument allegedly reached a point where one challenged the other by saying, “Come, let’s settle this!” in front of their subordinates and visitors at the station.

Also Read: Major IPS Reshuffle in Hyderabad: 8 Officers Transferred with Immediate Effect

Women Constables Rise in Protest

The situation took an even more serious turn when the SHO allegedly directed obscene language towards a woman constable, blaming her for the ongoing dispute. Enraged by the derogatory remarks, the woman officer retaliated, leading to further unrest among the female staff at the station.

Reports indicate that the female police personnel have decided to escalate the issue and are preparing to lodge a formal complaint with City Police Commissioner CV Anand against the inspector’s behavior.

A Troubled Station with a History of Disputes

The police station in question, recently established, has already gained a reputation for internal conflicts and controversies. The latest incident has once again raised concerns about disciplinary issues within the force and the need for stricter protocols to maintain professionalism among officers.

With top officials expected to intervene, all eyes are now on how the police department will address this unprecedented public spat between its own officers.