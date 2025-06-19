Big Boost for Telangana Farmers: ₹1,189 Crore Released Under Rythu Bharosa Scheme

Hyderabad: In a major relief to farmers across Telangana, the state government has released an additional ₹1,189.43 crore under the Rythu Bharosa (Farmer Assurance) Scheme, reinforcing its commitment to agricultural support and welfare.

Over 4.43 Lakh Farmers Receive Fresh Installment

According to official sources, the latest installment was credited to the bank accounts of 4,43,167 farmers on Thursday. The funds have been released for farmers owning up to five acres of land, continuing the government’s phased disbursement plan.

Total Disbursal Crosses ₹6,400 Crore Mark

With the latest release, the total amount disbursed under the scheme has reached ₹6,404.7 crore, benefiting over 62.47 lakh farmers in the state so far. This large-scale financial support aims to strengthen the farming community and stabilize rural livelihoods.

Crop Support Extended to 106 Lakh Acres

In terms of land coverage, the Telangana government announced that it has provided crop assistance to 106 lakh acres, ensuring that the majority of cultivable land in the state receives the necessary financial backing during the agricultural season.

Government Reaffirms Support for Small and Marginal Farmers

The Rythu Bharosa scheme, designed primarily for small and marginal farmers, continues to serve as a critical pillar of the state’s agrarian economy. Officials emphasized that timely financial support helps farmers invest in quality seeds, fertilizers, and other agricultural inputs.