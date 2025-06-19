150 Sewing Machines Distributed to Minority Women Under INDIRAMMA Mahila Shakti Scheme

Tandur, Telangana: In a major step towards empowering minority women, Janab Mohd Obedullah Kothwal Sahab, Hon’ble Chairman of the Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TGMFC), along with Sri Manohar Reddy Garu, Hon’ble MLA of Tandur Assembly Constituency, distributed 150 sewing machines to beneficiaries under the INDIRAMMA Minority Mahila Shakti scheme.

Distribution Held Across Bsheerabad, Tandur Mandals & Municipality

The distribution events were held across Bsheerabad Mandal, Tandur Mandal, and Tandur Municipality, where allotment orders were formally handed over to the selected minority women beneficiaries.

This initiative aims to promote self-reliance among minority women by supporting their livelihoods through skill-based employment.

Chairman Assures Further Support for Minority Women

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Mohd Obedullah Kothwal reassured the beneficiaries that the TGMFC would sanction additional sewing machines in the future. He also announced plans to establish one Minority Community Garments Production and Training Centre in the Tandur Assembly Constituency to enhance employment and training opportunities.