Hyderabad: Mega Job Mela to Be Held at Mehdipatnam on June 21, Check More Details

Hyderabad: A mega job mela is set to take place on June 21, from 8 AM to 1 PM, at Kings Palace, Mehdipatnam, located near PVNR Expressway Pillar No. 67. The event promises a wide range of employment opportunities across various industries.

According to organiser Engineer Mannan Khan, several reputed companies are expected to participate in the fair, offering jobs in pharma, healthcare, IT and ITES, education, banking, and other sectors. In addition to regular roles, some companies will also offer work-from-home options.

Eligibility and Interview Process

The job fair is open to candidates with a minimum qualification of SSC (10th pass). Preliminary interviews will be conducted on the spot at the venue, making it a great opportunity for both freshers and experienced professionals to explore new career paths.

Free Entry for All Participants

Entry is completely free, and all interested job seekers are encouraged to attend. For further details, participants can contact 8374315052.

The event is expected to draw a large number of aspirants and could serve as a vital bridge between job seekers and employers in Hyderabad.