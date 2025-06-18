Hyderabad: 530 Houses Searched, 70 Vehicles Seized in Massive Cordon Operation at Begumpet
North Zone Police, under the leadership of DCP Ms. S. Rashmi Perumal, IPS, conducted a “Community Connect, Cordon and Search Operation” in the Begumpet PS limits on Tuesday evening.
Hyderabad: In a proactive move to foster community engagement and enhance public safety, the North Zone Police, under the leadership of DCP Ms. S. Rashmi Perumal, IPS, conducted a “Community Connect, Cordon and Search Operation” in the Begumpet PS limits on Tuesday evening.
Table of Contents
Operation Targets Key Localities
The extensive operation began at 6:00 PM and spanned crucial areas such as Sanjeevaiah Park Railway Station, NBT Nagar, Patigadda, and Old Patigadda. A robust team of 200 personnel participated in the initiative, checking 530 houses in the locality.
Foreign Cigarettes and Vehicles Seized
During the operation, authorities seized:
- Foreign cigarettes worth ₹4 lakhs
- Around 70 vehicles that were either undocumented, lacked number plates, or were found abandoned.
Also Read: School Kids at Risk: Hyderabad Cops Catch 5 Drunk Drivers in School Bus Safety Drive
Focus on Drugs and Anti-Social Elements
The key objectives of the operation included curbing:
- Drug-related activities
- Public alcohol consumption
- General unlawful behavior
The initiative also focused on identifying anti-social elements and gathering intelligence from local residents.
Police-Community Interaction
Senior officials including the ACP of Begumpet, SHO, DI, and SIs actively engaged with residents to hear out their grievances and concerns. These issues will be forwarded to relevant government departments for redressal.
Public Cooperation Appreciated
The North Zone Police thanked the local community for their cooperation and assured that such operations will continue in the future. The department also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities.