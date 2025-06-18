Hyderabad: 530 Houses Searched, 70 Vehicles Seized in Massive Cordon Operation at Begumpet

Hyderabad: In a proactive move to foster community engagement and enhance public safety, the North Zone Police, under the leadership of DCP Ms. S. Rashmi Perumal, IPS, conducted a “Community Connect, Cordon and Search Operation” in the Begumpet PS limits on Tuesday evening.

Operation Targets Key Localities

The extensive operation began at 6:00 PM and spanned crucial areas such as Sanjeevaiah Park Railway Station, NBT Nagar, Patigadda, and Old Patigadda. A robust team of 200 personnel participated in the initiative, checking 530 houses in the locality.

Foreign Cigarettes and Vehicles Seized

During the operation, authorities seized:

Foreign cigarettes worth ₹4 lakhs

Around 70 vehicles that were either undocumented, lacked number plates, or were found abandoned.

Focus on Drugs and Anti-Social Elements

The key objectives of the operation included curbing:

Drug-related activities

Public alcohol consumption

General unlawful behavior

The initiative also focused on identifying anti-social elements and gathering intelligence from local residents.

Police-Community Interaction

Senior officials including the ACP of Begumpet, SHO, DI, and SIs actively engaged with residents to hear out their grievances and concerns. These issues will be forwarded to relevant government departments for redressal.

Public Cooperation Appreciated

The North Zone Police thanked the local community for their cooperation and assured that such operations will continue in the future. The department also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities.