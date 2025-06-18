School Kids at Risk: Hyderabad Cops Catch 5 Drunk Drivers in School Bus Safety Drive

Hyderabad: In a major safety initiative, the West and North Zone Traffic Police conducted a special drive to check drunk driving by school bus drivers across 34 key locations in the city, including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Panjagutta, Begumpet, SR Nagar, Marredpally, Bowenpally, Trimulgherry, Mahankali, and Gopalpuram.

A total of 324 school buses were checked during the operation. Alarmingly, five school bus drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, putting the lives of schoolchildren at serious risk.

Strong Message from Top Traffic Official

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic-I, Sri Rahul Hegde, B.K. IPS, expressed deep concern over the violations and emphasized the need for strict compliance with Supreme Court guidelines outlined in W.P. (Civil) 1309 of 1985 regarding the transportation of schoolchildren.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Gang Busted for Cheating People in the Name of Govt 2BHK Scheme at Bandlaguda

Supreme Court Guidelines Reiterated

Key safety measures reiterated by the DCP include:

Valid passenger transport permits for all school vehicles.

for all school vehicles. “ On School Duty ” signage displayed clearly on all school transport vehicles.

” signage displayed clearly on all school transport vehicles. Strict prohibition against overloading or children sitting on others’ laps.

or children sitting on others’ laps. Availability of first-aid kits and drinking water in all vehicles.

and in all vehicles. Seat belts to be fastened where applicable.

to be fastened where applicable. Display of the school name and contact number on the vehicle.

on the vehicle. Drivers must have at least 5 years of experience and a clean traffic record.

and a clean traffic record. Police must be informed if private vehicles are contracted for school transport.

if private vehicles are contracted for school transport. Presence of an attendant on board every school vehicle to assist children safely.

Senior Officials Participate in Drive

The drive was actively supervised by Sri Venugopal Reddy, Addl. DCP Traffic-I, Sri Hari Prasad, ACP Traffic West Zone, and Sri Shankar Raju, ACP Traffic North Zone.

Appeal for Public Awareness

DCP Rahul Hegde urged school managements and parents to ensure complete compliance with these safety norms. He also appealed to media houses and FM stations to widely publicize the message for the safety of schoolchildren.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police reiterated their commitment to continue such surprise checks to ensure safety and discipline on city roads.