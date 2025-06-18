Hyderabad: Gang Busted for Cheating People in the Name of Govt 2BHK Scheme at Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough, the Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone Team, in coordination with Bandlaguda Police, busted a gang of four who were duping innocent people by promising double bedroom flats under the Telangana State Government scheme. The gang is accused of collecting approximately ₹42.35 lakh from nearly 25 to 30 victims across Hyderabad.

Accused Lured Victims with Fake Allotment Orders

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Mohd Ahmed (25), the kingpin, an AC technician and real estate broker from Ghouse Nagar, Bandlaguda.

(25), the kingpin, an AC technician and real estate broker from Ghouse Nagar, Bandlaguda. Mohd Amjad @ Munavar (21), an optical fitter from Ismail Nagar, Bandlaguda.

(21), an optical fitter from Ismail Nagar, Bandlaguda. Kothakota Raj Kumar Reddy @ Raju (33), a 2BHK site supervisor from Mustafa Hills, Bandlaguda.

(33), a 2BHK site supervisor from Mustafa Hills, Bandlaguda. Mir Kousar Ali @ Siraj (32), a tea shop owner from Moti Darwaza, Golconda.

According to police, Ahmed and Amjad targeted people seeking double bedroom flats and collected amounts ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹2,22,000 per person. Ahmed, the mastermind, used PicsArt App to edit original allotment orders issued by the Revenue Department and generated forged documents bearing fake RDO seals and signatures.

Supervisor at Construction Site Enabled the Fraud

To add credibility to their scheme, the accused took victims to an under-construction government housing site in Bandlaguda, where Raju, the supervisor, showed them the flats and claimed they would soon be allotted. Raju received commissions for facilitating this fake “site visit” operation.

Later, Siraj, a relative of Ahmed, also joined the gang and sent in his own contacts from the Golconda area, receiving a cut from each deal.

Victims Cheated Across Several Hyderabad Localities

The gang targeted residents from Bandlaguda, Amberpet, Mangalhat, Bhavaninagar, Golconda, Nallakunta, Madannapet, and Attapur. Over two years, they cheated nearly 30 people and spent the ill-gotten money lavishly.

Seized Material

Police recovered the following from the accused:

11 forged allotment order copies

6 fake rubber stamps

4 mobile phones

₹5.5 lakh in cash

Multiple Cases Registered

The accused were involved in at least six criminal cases registered at different police stations:

Cr.No. 187/2025 – Bandlaguda PS Cr.No. 262/2025 – Amberpet PS Cr.No. 103/2025 – Bhavaninagar PS Cr.No. 115/2025 – Madannapet PS Cr.No. 218/2025 – Mangalhat PS Cr.No. 137/2025 – Golconda PS

Charges include cheating, forgery, and conspiracy under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police Applauded for Swift Action

The operation was led by Sri Raghavender, Inspector of Police, North Zone Task Force, and Sri Gurunath, Inspector of Police, Bandlaguda PS, along with other officials and constables. The swift coordination between the Task Force and Bandlaguda Police led to the successful arrest and seizure of critical evidence.