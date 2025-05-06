14 Maoists from Chhattisgarh Surrender Before Telangana Police

Hyderabad: In a major step towards peace and rehabilitation, 14 members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group from Chhattisgarh surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Tuesday.

Senior Maoist Leaders Among the Surrendered

Among the 14 who surrendered were two Area Committee Members (ACMs), marking a significant breakthrough in the efforts to counter left-wing extremism. The group expressed their willingness to renounce violence and live a peaceful life with their families.

They surrendered in the presence of Superintendent of Police B. Rohit Raju, according to an official police statement.

‘Operation Cheyutha’ Played a Key Role

The surrender was attributed to awareness created through “Operation Cheyutha”, a joint initiative of the Telangana Police and CRPF. The programme focuses on rehabilitation of surrendered Maoists and developmental efforts in tribal areas affected by extremism.

The police release stated that the Maoists were motivated by the welfare schemes, livelihood opportunities, and safety guarantees provided under this initiative.

Police Urge Remaining Maoists to Lay Down Arms

The Telangana Police appealed to other Maoists who wish to abandon armed struggle to contact their nearest police station or district authorities, either directly or through their family members. The officials reiterated their commitment to helping former extremists rejoin mainstream society and rebuild their lives.