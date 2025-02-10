15th Aero India: Asia’s Biggest-Ever Aerospace and Defence Exhibition Takes Off in Karnataka

New Delhi: The highly anticipated 15th edition of Aero India is set to begin today at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Recognized as Asia’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition, this event marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance and global leadership in defence technology.

Theme of Aero India 2025: ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’

The theme of this year’s Aero India 2025 is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’, underscoring India’s commitment to fostering growth in the aerospace and defence sector. The event will highlight India’s advancements in indigenous defence production, technological innovation, and global collaboration.

Aero India 2025: The Biggest Edition Yet

This edition of Aero India is set to be the largest-ever in the country’s history, covering a vast area of over 42,000 square meters. With confirmed participation from over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign firms, the event promises an unparalleled showcase of cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.

Global Participation and Strategic Importance

The event is witnessing participation from over 90 nations, with Defence Ministers and representatives from 30 countries attending. This remarkable international presence highlights the growing global confidence in India’s aerospace and defence capabilities.

Speaking ahead of the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized its importance, stating, “The participation of air chiefs and secretaries from 43 countries underlines Aero India’s significance not just for India but for the entire global defence community.”

He further added, “Aero India is a crucial platform that demonstrates the strength, resilience, and self-reliance of ‘New India’. It will showcase our defence capabilities, foster global partnerships, and drive innovation. Our goal is to enhance collaboration in key areas with friendly nations, fostering deeper cooperation and shared progress.”

Showcasing India’s Defence Prowess and Innovation

Aero India 2025 is not just an exhibition but a strategic platform to drive India’s defence industry forward. The event will provide a comprehensive display of indigenous aircraft, drones, and defence technologies developed by major Indian defence organizations such as:

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Indian private defence firms and startups

Additionally, live air demonstrations by fighter jets, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and next-generation aircraft will captivate attendees, highlighting India’s growing aerospace capabilities.

Boosting India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Initiatives

Aero India aligns closely with the government’s vision for self-reliance in defence production under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) initiatives. The exhibition will showcase the latest advancements in indigenous defence manufacturing, technology transfers, and collaborations with global defence giants.

Key Highlights of Aero India 2025

Global Defence Collaboration Defence Ministers from 30 countries to discuss partnerships.

to discuss partnerships. CEOs from leading global defence firms to explore collaborations. Business & Public Viewing Days February 10-12 designated as business days for industry and defence stakeholders.

designated as for industry and defence stakeholders. February 13-14 open to the public, offering citizens a chance to witness live aerial displays and exhibitions. Technological Innovations on Display Latest fighter aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, and missile systems .

. New-age defence technologies, AI-driven solutions, and cybersecurity innovations. Live Air Shows and Demonstrations Thrilling fighter jet performances by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and foreign participants.

by the and foreign participants. Stunning aerial formations showcasing the latest advancements in aviation technology.

Aero India 2025: Inspiring the Next Generation

Apart from being a hub for business and military cooperation, Aero India 2025 also aims to inspire India’s youth. The exhibition will feature interactive sessions, career opportunities, and workshops designed to foster a scientific temperament and innovation-driven mindset among students and young professionals.

Security Arrangements for Aero India 2025

Given the high-profile participation and the magnitude of the event, authorities have implemented tight security measures at Yelahanka Air Force Station and surrounding areas. Security teams, including specialized defence personnel, intelligence agencies, and law enforcement units, are ensuring a safe and seamless experience for all attendees.