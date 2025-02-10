Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi Engages Students in Stress-Free Exam Preparation

New Delhi: The much-anticipated ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025’ (PPC 2025) event, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, kicks off today at 11 AM at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Marking its 8th edition, this annual initiative continues to serve as a crucial platform for students, parents, and educators to gain insightful guidance on exam preparation, stress management, and personal development.

What is Pariksha Pe Charcha?

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an interactive program designed to address the concerns of students facing board exams and other academic assessments. By fostering a positive and celebratory approach to learning, the initiative has gained massive popularity, transforming into a national movement.

This year, PPC 2025 has garnered an unprecedented participation of over 5 crore students, teachers, and parents from across the country.

Key Highlights of PPC 2025

Live Interaction with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally engage with students, offering practical strategies to tackle exam-related stress, enhance concentration, and develop a positive mindset towards learning. His words of encouragement are expected to inspire millions of young minds across India. Diverse Participation

A select group of 36 students from various government institutions, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, and Navodaya Vidyalayas, will interact directly with PM Modi. This diverse representation highlights the government’s commitment to inclusive education. Special Guest Appearances

This year’s PPC will feature renowned personalities who will share their experiences and insights on stress management, holistic development, and personal growth. Among the notable guests are: Deepika Padukone – Mental health advocate and Bollywood actress

– Mental health advocate and Bollywood actress Sadhguru – Spiritual leader and motivational speaker

– Spiritual leader and motivational speaker Mary Kom – Olympian and six-time world boxing champion

– Olympian and six-time world boxing champion Vikrant Massey – Acclaimed actor

– Acclaimed actor Rujuta Diwekar – Leading nutritionist and health expert Seven Insightful Episodes

PPC 2025 will include seven themed episodes, each addressing different aspects of exam preparation and student well-being. These episodes will feature interactive discussions with industry experts, providing students with well-rounded guidance on managing pressure and improving their learning habits.

Why Pariksha Pe Charcha Matters?

The pressure of exams can be overwhelming for students, often leading to stress and anxiety. PPC aims to normalize exam-related discussions and promote a healthy and balanced approach to academics.

The program’s core objective is to shift the focus from stress to celebration, ensuring that students view exams as opportunities for growth rather than mere tests of their abilities.

Over the years, PPC has evolved into a ‘Jan Andolan’ (mass movement), encouraging students, teachers, and parents to come together in support of better learning strategies and emotional well-being.

How to Watch PPC 2025?

The event will be broadcast live across multiple platforms, including:

Doordarshan

YouTube (Education Ministry & PMO Channels)

Facebook & Twitter (X) Live Streams

Official Government Portals

Viewers can also engage with the event through the MyGov platform, where they can submit questions and participate in online discussions.

Impact of Pariksha Pe Charcha Over the Years

Since its inception in 2018, PPC has seen exponential growth in participation, with students from across India eagerly awaiting PM Modi’s insights on handling academic challenges.

The initiative has not only helped reduce exam stress but has also motivated students to adopt effective study techniques, mindfulness practices, and a positive attitude towards learning.

The government’s continued focus on student mental health, holistic development, and practical learning methods makes PPC a key initiative in shaping the future of education in India.

Final Thoughts

As PPC 2025 unfolds, it promises to be yet another inspirational and empowering event, equipping students with the tools they need to excel academically and beyond.

With expert guidance, motivational talks, and PM Modi’s direct engagement, students across India can look forward to tackling their exams with renewed confidence and enthusiasm.

Stay tuned for more updates and insights from Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, where learning meets motivation, and stress transforms into success!