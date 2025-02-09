Nuclear Power to Fuel Indian Railways: A Sustainable Energy Shift

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing sustainability and efficiency, Indian Railways (IR) is set to meet its growing energy demands through nuclear power.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently disclosed that the Railway Ministry has approached the Power Ministry to allocate nuclear power to fulfill part of its traction power requirements.

This marks a significant step toward reducing reliance on fossil fuels and achieving a cleaner, greener future for the railway sector.

Strategic Collaboration with NPCIL and MoP

The Railway Ministry is actively engaged in discussions with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and the Ministry of Power (MoP) to secure power from existing and upcoming nuclear power plants.

This initiative aligns with India’s broader clean energy goals, ensuring that railways operate on a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy source.

Minister Vaishnaw emphasized that nuclear power is not only a reliable energy source but also plays a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions. By integrating nuclear energy into its power supply, Indian Railways aims to significantly decrease its carbon footprint and dependency on conventional fossil fuels.

Advantages of Nuclear Power for Indian Railways

The decision to incorporate nuclear power into the railway sector presents multiple advantages:

Sustainability: Nuclear power is a clean, non-carbon-emitting energy source, aligning with India’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Nuclear power is a clean, non-carbon-emitting energy source, aligning with India’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Reliability: Unlike solar or wind energy, which depend on weather conditions, nuclear power offers a consistent and uninterrupted energy supply.

Unlike solar or wind energy, which depend on weather conditions, nuclear power offers a consistent and uninterrupted energy supply. Cost-Effectiveness: Over the long term, nuclear energy could provide a more stable and affordable power alternative compared to volatile fossil fuel markets.

Over the long term, nuclear energy could provide a more stable and affordable power alternative compared to volatile fossil fuel markets. Energy Security: With nuclear plants providing a steady supply of power, Indian Railways can ensure uninterrupted train operations across the country.

Railway Subsidy and Passenger Benefits

Apart from exploring alternative energy sources, Minister Vaishnaw also addressed the extensive subsidies provided to railway passengers. He stated that Indian Railways offered a total subsidy of Rs 56,993 crore on passenger tickets during the financial year 2022-23. This equates to an average 46% concession on every ticket purchased.

In simpler terms, if the actual cost of providing rail services is Rs 100, passengers only pay Rs 54, with the remaining cost subsidized by the government. The subsidy continues for all passengers, with additional concessions available for specific categories.

Concessions for Special Categories

Indian Railways extends additional fare concessions beyond the general subsidy for specific passenger groups, including:

Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjans): Covering 11 categories of individuals with disabilities.

Covering 11 categories of individuals with disabilities. Patients: Special concessions for 11 categories of patients requiring frequent travel.

Special concessions for 11 categories of patients requiring frequent travel. Students: Discounts for eight categories of students, including those traveling for education or research purposes.

The number of passengers availing these concessions varies annually based on travel demand and eligibility criteria.

Enhancing Travel Comfort for Senior Citizens and Women

To ensure a comfortable journey for elderly passengers, women, and pregnant travelers, Indian Railways has allocated specific reserved seating across different classes. The minister outlined the following reservation quotas:

Sleeper Class: 6-7 lower berths per coach.

6-7 lower berths per coach. Air Conditioned 3-Tier (3AC): 4-5 lower berths per coach.

4-5 lower berths per coach. Air Conditioned 2-Tier (2AC): 3-4 lower berths per coach.

This initiative prioritizes accessibility and ease of travel for senior citizens (including those above 60 years), female passengers aged 45 years and above, and pregnant women.

Future Outlook: A Greener and More Efficient Railway System

The integration of nuclear power into Indian Railways marks a pivotal shift toward an energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable future. By leveraging nuclear energy, Indian Railways not only aims to reduce its dependency on non-renewable resources but also contributes to India’s overall green energy transition.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Receive Record Railway Budget Allocations for 2025

Simultaneously, the continuation of substantial passenger subsidies and special concessions ensures that railway services remain accessible and affordable for millions of commuters.

As India moves toward a more sustainable energy model, the incorporation of nuclear power in the railway sector could set a precedent for other industries seeking reliable and clean energy alternatives.

With ongoing collaborations and strategic planning, Indian Railways is well on its way to becoming a global leader in green transportation solutions.