Andhra PradeshTelangana

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Receive Record Railway Budget Allocations for 2025

In a significant move, the Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has announced record allocations for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the 2025 Railway Budget.

Fouzia Farhana3 February 2025 - 16:51
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Receive Record Railway Budget Allocations for 2025
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Receive Record Railway Budget Allocations for 2025

In a significant move, the Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has announced record allocations for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the 2025 Railway Budget.

The central government has earmarked ₹9,417 crore for Andhra Pradesh and ₹5,337 crore for Telangana, marking a major boost for railway infrastructure and development in both states.

Andhra Pradesh’s Record Allocation

Andhra Pradesh has been allocated ₹9,417 crore for the development of its railway infrastructure. This significant increase in funding is expected to accelerate various ongoing projects and introduce new initiatives that will enhance connectivity, improve passenger services, and upgrade freight capacity in the state. The allocation will also support the modernisation of railway stations, laying of new railway lines, and the introduction of advanced safety measures.

Also Read: Telangana Assembly Set to Debate Caste Survey Report on February 4

Telangana’s Infrastructure Boost

Telangana too has received a substantial boost with an allocation of ₹5,337 crore. These funds will be directed towards improving railway networks, increasing passenger amenities, and upgrading facilities across the state. The government is committed to strengthening the railway sector to cater to the growing demand for efficient transportation, particularly in urban and industrial areas of Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Receive Record Railway Budget Allocations for 2025

Impact on Economic Growth and Connectivity

The financial boost is expected to strengthen regional economic growth by enhancing connectivity between major industrial hubs, ports, and cities within these states. Improved railway infrastructure will also provide a safer and more efficient mode of travel for millions of passengers and help facilitate smoother freight movement, benefiting both the industrial and agricultural sectors.

Both states are set to see transformative changes in their railway sectors, paving the way for improved transportation and economic opportunities.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana3 February 2025 - 16:51

Related Articles

Telangana and Hyderabad Schools to Remain Close on February 14 Due to...

Telangana and Hyderabad Schools to Remain Close on February 14 Due to…

3 February 2025 - 17:17
Telangana to Lead in SC Sub-Classification: What’s Next After the Report Submission?

Telangana to Lead in SC Sub-Classification: What’s Next After the Report Submission?

3 February 2025 - 17:11
Telangana Assembly Set to Debate Caste Survey Report on February 4

Telangana Assembly Set to Debate Caste Survey Report on February 4

3 February 2025 - 16:01
Telangana BJP Appoints New District Presidents Including Hyderabad, Check List

Telangana BJP Appoints New District Presidents Including Hyderabad, Check List

3 February 2025 - 15:40
Back to top button