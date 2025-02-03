Telangana Assembly Set to Debate Caste Survey Report on February 4

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly is scheduled to meet on February 4 to debate the findings of the caste survey conducted in the state. The government aims to discuss the survey’s implications on welfare policies, social justice, and resource allocation for marginalized communities.

Cabinet to Deliberate on the Report Before Legislative Debate

The Telangana state cabinet will convene on Tuesday morning to discuss the caste survey report before presenting it in the Assembly for an in-depth discussion. Official sources confirmed that the state legislature’s secretary had issued a letter announcing the Assembly session for February 4, marking a crucial step in the state’s policy-making process.

The report was submitted by the state planning department to the cabinet sub-committee, headed by Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Sunday. The data gathered from the survey will play a significant role in shaping welfare programs for various communities within the state.

Key Findings of the Caste Survey

According to the caste survey, which covers Telangana‘s 3.70 crore population, Backward Classes (BCs) form the largest group, accounting for 46.25% of the population, excluding Muslim minorities. The survey highlights the distribution of various castes within the state as follows:

Backward Classes (BCs) (excluding Muslim minorities): 46.25%

(excluding Muslim minorities): 46.25% Scheduled Castes (SCs) : 17.43%

: 17.43% Scheduled Tribes (STs) : 10.45%

: 10.45% Backward Classes among Muslims : 10.08%

: 10.08% Other Castes (OCs) : 13.31%

: 13.31% OCs among Muslims: 2.48%

In terms of absolute numbers, the survey reveals:

SC population : 61,84,319

: 61,84,319 ST population : 37,05,929

: 37,05,929 BCs (excluding Muslim minorities) : 1,64,09,179

: 1,64,09,179 BCs among Muslim minorities : 35,76,588

: 35,76,588 OC Muslims: 8,80,424

Muslim Population and Welfare Policies

The total Muslim population in Telangana stands at 12.56%, with a notable representation within the BC category. The survey also emphasizes the state’s provision of reservations to backward Muslims under the BC category, ensuring equitable representation and opportunities for this community.

Survey’s Role in Shaping Future Welfare Policies

The caste survey is aimed at helping the state government develop data-driven welfare policies that will directly address the needs of the state’s marginalized and underprivileged sections. The findings will serve as a foundation for targeted policies and interventions in education, employment, and social and political empowerment.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized that the survey would allow the government to address socio-economic disparities and create opportunities for Telangana’s poorest citizens, including those in the most disadvantaged groups.

A Landmark Survey for Telangana’s Socio-Economic Development

The caste survey, conducted over 50 days from November 6, 2024, reflects a significant promise made by the Congress government, in line with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s election pledge. The comprehensive survey includes caste-specific data and offers insights into the socio-economic status of various communities, enabling more effective policy decisions in the coming years.

With the findings set to be debated in the Telangana Assembly, all eyes are now on how the state government will utilize this crucial data to improve the living standards of its most vulnerable citizens.