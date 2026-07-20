SIR: Karnataka govt rolls out free doorstep delivery of Caste, Residence Certificates

Bengaluru: Amid stiff Opposition from the BJP and JD(S), which have accused the state government of politicising the voter verification exercise, the Karnataka government on Monday launched a door-to-door campaign to distribute free caste certificates and permanent residence certificates across the state.

Chief Minister Shivakumar stated that the permanent residence certificate is one of the 11 documents recognised by the Election Commission for inclusion in electoral rolls.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inaugurated the ‘Doorstep Delivery of Free Caste Certificates and Permanent Residence Certificates’ programme at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. He also launched the dedicated website and WhatsApp service for the initiative.

Addressing the gathering, CM Shivakumar said the programme was aimed at ensuring that no resident is deprived of their identity documents and democratic rights.

“Your vote is your right, your vote is your life. Our government guarantees both,” CM Shivakumar said, adding that Karnataka has always remained at the forefront of protecting citizens’ rights and providing essential services.

Describing the initiative as a historic campaign, CM Shivakumar said Karnataka has become the first state in the country to undertake the doorstep delivery of permanent residence certificates free of cost to nearly 4.85 crore families.

He noted that the permanent residence certificate is one of the 11 documents recognised by the Election Commission for inclusion in electoral rolls.

He said the state government was implementing the programme in a non-partisan manner and strictly adhering to the Election Commission’s guidelines.

“It is the responsibility of the state government to provide necessary certificates to residents. We are carrying out this exercise beyond politics and with a sense of duty,” he said.

The Chief Minister also hit back at critics who have alleged misuse of government machinery, stating that helping people access government services is the government’s obligation.

Applications can be submitted online, through Seva Kendras, and at facilitation centres set up at the ‘hobli’ level. Citizens can also fill out forms distributed by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and return them to the officials concerned.

Shivakumar said identity documents play a crucial role in safeguarding people’s rights and enabling them to participate in the democratic process.

“A person’s identity is important. Where there is identity, there is dignity and empowerment. These documents are essential for citizens to exercise their democratic rights and choose their leaders in the future,” he said.

Calling the initiative a landmark administrative reform, the Chief Minister said the government was committed to bringing services directly to people’s doorsteps and reducing the need for citizens to visit government offices.

He also lauded the efforts of village accountants and Revenue Department officials involved in implementing the programme and urged citizens to preserve their permanent residence certificates carefully.

Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister, Dr. G. Parameshwara, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Manish Moudgil, Chief Minister’s Economic Adviser L.K. Atheeq, Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department Rajendra Kumar Kataria, and other senior officials were present at the event.