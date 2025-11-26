17th Poultry India Expo 2025 Inaugurated at HITEX, Hyderabad; South Asia’s Largest Poultry Event Begins
The 17th Poultry India Expo 2025—South Asia’s largest and most influential poultry event—was formally inaugurated today at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad. The expo was launched by Telangana Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar Goud and Tummala Nageswara Rao, marking the beginning of a four-day international showcase of innovation, industry collaboration, and technological advancement.
Table of Contents
Organised by the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA), the event is being held from 25 to 28 November and has drawn global attention for its record-breaking participation and expansive exhibition setups.
India’s Poultry Industry Emerges as a Global Powerhouse
With India ranking second in global egg production and among the top four nations in broiler production, the expo highlights the country’s rapidly expanding poultry sector and its significant role in nutrition, employment, and economic development.
This year’s central theme, “One Nation, One Expo,” reflects the industry’s collaborative commitment to innovation, sustainability, and nationwide growth.
Unprecedented Global Collaborations and Participation
The 2025 edition has forged strategic partnerships with:
- 16 international poultry associations
- 40+ national industry bodies
- 18 national media organisations
- 15 global media partners
- 100+ social media influencers
These collaborations have elevated the expo’s scale, reach, and impact, making it the most widely connected edition in its 17-year history.
Government Backs Industry Innovation and Market Growth
Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar Goud and Tummala Nageswara Rao, who attended the inaugural day, reaffirmed the Telangana government’s support for:
- Poultry sector growth
- Sustainable industry practices
- Rural market empowerment
- Technology expansion across value chains
IPEMA President Uday Singh Bayas expressed pride in the association’s continued role in fostering innovation and strengthening cross-sector collaboration.
Massive International Expo With 500+ Exhibitors
The expo spans 35,000 sq. meters across seven halls, hosting:
- 500+ exhibitors
- Participants from 50+ countries
- An estimated 50,000 visitors
Live demonstrations and exhibits include advancements in:
- Breeding & genetics
- Automation and robotics
- Precision feed solutions
- Ventilation & climate systems
- Biosecurity innovations
- Sustainable processing technologies
- Green energy and eco-friendly solutions
Knowledge Day Featuring Global Experts and Key Discussions
The flagship Poultry Knowledge Day brought together leading international experts who discussed:
- Emerging diseases and preventive strategies
- Sustainable poultry production
- Growing opportunities in rural markets
- New career pathways in a modernised poultry ecosystem
Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari attended as the Chief Guest, highlighting the importance of knowledge-sharing for India’s poultry transformation.
Expo Driving Trade, Technology, and Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision
With HITEX providing world-class infrastructure for global exhibitions, the event is facilitating:
- High-impact networking
- Technology launches
- Trade partnerships
- International collaborations
- Farmer empowerment
- Entrepreneur and veterinarian engagement
The expo aligns with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, enabling stakeholders to accelerate innovation and push the next phase of poultry development.
Event Continues to Attract Global Attention
The 17th Poultry India Expo 2025 remains ongoing, showcasing the unmatched scale and potential of South Asia’s poultry ecosystem and continuing to build pathways for innovation, investment, and collaboration.