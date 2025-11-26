17th Poultry India Expo 2025 Inaugurated at HITEX, Hyderabad; South Asia’s Largest Poultry Event Begins

The 17th Poultry India Expo 2025—South Asia’s largest and most influential poultry event—was formally inaugurated today at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad. The expo was launched by Telangana Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar Goud and Tummala Nageswara Rao, marking the beginning of a four-day international showcase of innovation, industry collaboration, and technological advancement.

Organised by the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (IPEMA), the event is being held from 25 to 28 November and has drawn global attention for its record-breaking participation and expansive exhibition setups.

India’s Poultry Industry Emerges as a Global Powerhouse

With India ranking second in global egg production and among the top four nations in broiler production, the expo highlights the country’s rapidly expanding poultry sector and its significant role in nutrition, employment, and economic development.

Also Read: Traffic Chaos at Tank Bund as BC Associations Stage Protest Demanding Cancellation of GO 46

This year’s central theme, “One Nation, One Expo,” reflects the industry’s collaborative commitment to innovation, sustainability, and nationwide growth.

Unprecedented Global Collaborations and Participation

The 2025 edition has forged strategic partnerships with:

16 international poultry associations

40+ national industry bodies

18 national media organisations

15 global media partners

100+ social media influencers

These collaborations have elevated the expo’s scale, reach, and impact, making it the most widely connected edition in its 17-year history.

Government Backs Industry Innovation and Market Growth

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar Goud and Tummala Nageswara Rao, who attended the inaugural day, reaffirmed the Telangana government’s support for:

Poultry sector growth

Sustainable industry practices

Rural market empowerment

Technology expansion across value chains

IPEMA President Uday Singh Bayas expressed pride in the association’s continued role in fostering innovation and strengthening cross-sector collaboration.

Massive International Expo With 500+ Exhibitors

The expo spans 35,000 sq. meters across seven halls, hosting:

500+ exhibitors

Participants from 50+ countries

An estimated 50,000 visitors

Live demonstrations and exhibits include advancements in:

Breeding & genetics

Automation and robotics

Precision feed solutions

Ventilation & climate systems

Biosecurity innovations

Sustainable processing technologies

Green energy and eco-friendly solutions

Knowledge Day Featuring Global Experts and Key Discussions

The flagship Poultry Knowledge Day brought together leading international experts who discussed:

Emerging diseases and preventive strategies

Sustainable poultry production

Growing opportunities in rural markets

New career pathways in a modernised poultry ecosystem

Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari attended as the Chief Guest, highlighting the importance of knowledge-sharing for India’s poultry transformation.

Expo Driving Trade, Technology, and Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

With HITEX providing world-class infrastructure for global exhibitions, the event is facilitating:

High-impact networking

Technology launches

Trade partnerships

International collaborations

Farmer empowerment

Entrepreneur and veterinarian engagement

The expo aligns with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, enabling stakeholders to accelerate innovation and push the next phase of poultry development.

Event Continues to Attract Global Attention

The 17th Poultry India Expo 2025 remains ongoing, showcasing the unmatched scale and potential of South Asia’s poultry ecosystem and continuing to build pathways for innovation, investment, and collaboration.