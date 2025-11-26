Traffic Chaos at Tank Bund as BC Associations Stage Protest Demanding Cancellation of GO 46

Hyderabad: Heavy traffic congestion gripped the Tank Bund area on Tuesday after leaders of various Backward Classes (BC) associations staged a sudden protest demanding that the state government cancel GO 46 and conduct BC elections with 42% reservation.

The agitators sat on the road in front of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue, blocking the main carriageway and bringing traffic to a standstill.

BC Associations Demand Cancellation of GO 46

Protesters argued that GO 46 is unjust and does not protect the rights of BC communities.

They insisted that:

GO 46 must be withdrawn immediately

Elections should be conducted with 42% quota for BCs

The government should address long-pending BC-related concerns

Their sudden sit-in on the road caused major disruption during peak traffic hours.

Vehicles Stuck for Nearly a Kilometer

Traffic flow from Tank Bund towards Himayatnagar and Liberty Junction came to a complete halt.

Commuters were stranded for almost a kilometer, with vehicles piling up on:

Tank Bund stretch

Telugu Talli flyover approach

Lower Tank Bund connecting roads

Several motorists, frustrated by the long delay, entered into arguments with the protesting BC leaders, leading to tense moments.

Tense Moments as Motorists Clash with Protesters

According to eyewitnesses, some motorists tried to move protesters aside, resulting in a mild confrontation.

Police quickly intervened and prevented the situation from escalating.

Police Intervention Brings Protest to an End

Senior police officers rushed to the spot and held discussions with BC association leaders.

After assurances that their demands would be conveyed to higher authorities, the protestors agreed to withdraw the agitation.

Traffic police then worked to clear the gridlock and restore normal movement along Tank Bund and connecting routes.