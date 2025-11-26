Shah Ali Banda Fire, Gomathi Electronics Owner Shiva Kumar Bansal Dies of Severe Burns, Death Toll Rises to 2

Hyderabad: The devastating fire that broke out at the Gomathi Showroom in Shah Ali Banda, Old City, has claimed yet another life, raising the death toll to two, while several others continue to receive treatment in various hospitals.

The incident occurred late Monday night when flames suddenly engulfed the multi-storey commercial building. One person died on the spot after suffering severe burns, while nine others sustained injuries of varying degrees.

Among the injured was the showroom owner, Shiva Kumar Bansal, who had suffered nearly 80% burn injuries. Despite intensive treatment at DRDO Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night. Police confirmed that the hospital informed them of his death around 10 PM.

How the Fire Started

According to initial reports, the fire ignited between 10:15 PM and 10:20 PM, just as the store was being closed for the day.

The building is a G+2 commercial-cum-residential structure, with a penthouse located on the top floor.

The flames spread so rapidly that the fire department and police were forced into a rescue operation that stretched for almost four hours.

Injured Under Treatment

Nine people suffered burn injuries in the incident. Among them:

Ganesh Vijay Kumar , Salesman

, Salesman Karthik Mahadev, Salesman

Both received nearly 30% burn injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital.

Three others received minor injuries and were discharged after first aid.

Identity of Second Deceased Still Unknown

More than 30 hours have passed since the tragedy, yet the identity of the first victim who died at the scene remains unknown.

Moghalpura Police have issued a Look-Out Circular, but no family member or acquaintance has come forward for identification so far.

Cause of the Blaze Under Investigation

Hyderabad District Fire Officer-II Ajmera Sri Das stated that preliminary findings indicate the fire originated from inside the building, and an electrical short circuit is suspected.

However, a full technical investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

Police Begin Detailed Probe

The Moghalpura Police have registered a case and initiated a comprehensive investigation into all aspects of the incident, including structural safety, electrical systems, and compliance with fire safety norms.

Safety Concerns Raised Once Again

This tragic fire in Shah Ali Banda has once again brought to light serious concerns regarding:

Fire safety in commercial buildings

Maintenance of electrical systems

Emergency preparedness in densely populated areas

Residents and officials alike have stressed the need for stricter inspections and improved safety protocols to prevent such tragedies in the future.