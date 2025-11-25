Shah Ali Banda Electronics Showroom Blaze: One Dead, Seven Injured — Was the Fire Deliberately Set? Shocking Details Emerge

A devastating fire broke out late Monday night at an electronics showroom in Shah Ali Banda, Hyderabad’s Old City, resulting in one death and seven people injured. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on November 24, sending shockwaves through the densely populated neighborhood.

The blaze spread rapidly, filling the entire building and adjacent structures with thick smoke. Police and fire officials rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information, and 10 fire tenders were deployed. Firefighters battled the flames for several hours before finally bringing the situation under control.

Eyewitness Account: “The shutter exploded… the building shook… everything went dark”

A gym trainer who was on the upper floor of the same building provided a dramatic account of the terrifying moments following the blast. Describing the chaos, he said:

Also Read: Massive Fire at Gomathi Electronics in Shalibanda; Explosions Reported as Appliances Burn

“I was in the gym around 10:45 p.m. when a loud blast occurred. The showroom’s shutter blew apart and pieces flew all over. Our entire building’s glass shattered and fell down.”

“The false ceiling collapsed suddenly. Thick smoke filled the building, and the people inside could not see anything. The electricity went off instantly, and we were stuck in complete darkness.”

“I carried several children downstairs to safety. Even the watchman couldn’t breathe properly—I had to lift him and take him outside.”

He further added that the blast also ignited a vehicle parked below:

“The shutter blast caused a parked vehicle to catch fire. It all happened within seconds.”

The eyewitness expressed frustration, stating that this is the third major fire incident in the area in the past two years:

“First Bajaj Electronics caught fire, then another building, and now this. They turn these places into storage units without proper safety measures.”

“I request senior police officers to conduct a thorough and honest investigation. People’s lives are being put at risk.”

Initial Suspicion: Short Circuit — Investigation Underway

South Zone DCP Kiran Khare Prabhakar said that a short circuit is suspected to be the initial cause of the fire. However, he clarified that a detailed investigation is ongoing to determine the exact trigger.

Traffic Chaos: Area Completely Cordoned Off

The fire led to severe disruption of traffic from Charminar to Chandrayangutta, forcing the police to completely cordon off the stretch to allow firefighting operations.

Reports of Cylinder Explosion — No Official Confirmation Yet

Some local residents claimed they heard a loud sound similar to an LPG cylinder explosion, but authorities have not officially confirmed this detail.

Repeated Fire Incidents Raise Safety Concerns

This is not the first time the area has witnessed such a disaster. A major fire had broken out a few months ago at a Bajaj Electronics outlet located close to the present incident site. The recurring fires have sparked widespread concern among residents and local businesses.