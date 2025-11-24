Massive Fire at Gomathi Electronics in Shalibanda; Explosions Reported as Appliances Burn

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at Gomathi Electronics in Shalibanda on Monday evening, triggering a series of loud explosions as electronic appliances inside the store caught fire. Several AC and washing machine compressors reportedly exploded due to the intense heat, sending shockwaves across the area.

Thick smoke and high flames quickly engulfed the building, prompting immediate action from the fire department. Firefighters are battling the blaze and working to prevent it from spreading to adjacent shops and residential structures.

In view of the emergency, police diverted traffic and temporarily closed the Charminar–Chandrayangutta main road, which is one of the busiest stretches in the Old City. Commuters have been advised to take alternative routes.

Authorities have begun evacuating residents from nearby buildings as a precautionary measure due to the continuous explosions and dense smoke.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire and potential casualties are awaited. Firefighting operations are still underway.