18-Hour Water Disruption in Several Hyderabad Areas on October 27–28: Check Affected Locations

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), in coordination with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), has undertaken major pipeline works along National Highway-44 as part of the elevated corridor construction from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road.

According to a press release issued by the Water Board on Saturday, the project involves the extension of an 800 mm diameter mild steel (MS) pipeline. The works are scheduled to take place from 12 p.m. on October 27 to 6 a.m. on October 28, during which the water supply will be interrupted for nearly 18 hours across several localities in the city.

Also Read: KTR Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Silence on Revanth Reddy’s ‘Bulldozer Governance’ in Telangana

The areas likely to be affected include Nalagutta, Prakash Nagar, Mekalamandi, Budh Nagar, Srinivas Nagar, and Patiguda Reservoir limits, as well as Bhoolakpur, Kavadi Guda, Sitaful Mandi, Hasmathpet, Ferozguda, and Gautam Nagar. In addition, several bulk consumers such as South Central Railway, Secunderabad, Military Engineer Services, Begumpet Airport, Balamarai Pump House, Balamarai Check Post, Bowenpally, and AOC Railway Colony within the Secunderabad Cantonment limits will also face supply disruption.

Officials have urged residents in the affected zones to use water judiciously during this period and store adequate quantities in advance for essential household requirements. The HMWSSB further assured that normal water supply will be restored promptly once the pipeline work is completed and routine operations resume.

The Board has appealed for public cooperation, emphasizing that the temporary inconvenience is necessary to facilitate long-term infrastructure improvement and enhance the efficiency of the city’s water distribution system.