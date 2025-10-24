2-Day Job Mela in Huzurnagar; Over 40,000 Youth Expected to Attend

Hyderabad: Following an overwhelming response from job-seeking youth, the Huzurnagar Mega Job Mela will be held for two days, with comprehensive arrangements to manage the anticipated large crowd. Scheduled to begin on October 25, the event is expected to witness participation from over 40,000 candidates and 275 companies spanning local, national and international sectors.

On Friday evening, Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy conducted a thorough review of the arrangements at the venue. He was accompanied by senior officials from the District Employment and Training Centre (DETC) and representatives from Singareni Collieries.

Originally planned as a one-day event, the job mela was extended for two days after 36,000 candidates had registered by Friday evening, with projections suggesting the number could exceed 40,000. “The unexpected response demonstrates the confidence unemployed youth have in the Congress government. To ensure that no candidate faces inconvenience or pressure, we have extended the event to a second day”, the minister claimed.

The minister appealed to the candidates to remain patient and assured them that interviews would be conducted in a phased and systematic manner. “Every registered candidate will get a fair opportunity. There is no need for rush or anxiety,” he added.

Highlighting the scale of the event, he noted that 275 companies have confirmed participation. “It is highly encouraging that so many companies are coming forward to provide employment opportunities, especially in a remote and rural constituency like Huzurnagar,” the minister said.

The job mela is part of the Congress government’s broader commitment to generating employment and empowering rural youth. “Providing employment is not just a promise; it is a core resolution of the Congress Party. This mela is a direct manifestation of that vision,” Minister Uttam emphasized.

He further observed that while urban youth may have better access to jobs due to language skills and exposure, the government is determined to bridge the urban-rural divide by bringing large-scale employment opportunities directly to backward regions.

Since assuming power, the Congress government has filled over 70,000 vacancies, including recent Group-1 and Group-2 recruitments. Minister Uttam said that the ongoing job mela reflects the same policy focus—connecting talent with opportunity, particularly in underdeveloped areas. For the first time, a job fair of this magnitude is being conducted in a remote rural area of Telangana. The event not only aims to link youth with potential employers but also showcases the government’s proactive approach to inclusive development.