20 Dead as 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar

Naypyidaw: At least 20 people have been confirmed dead after a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, followed by a strong 6.8 aftershock. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations continue.

Collapse of Mosque in Mandalay City

Reports indicate that a mosque in Mandalay City collapsed with people inside, leaving several individuals feared dead. The earthquake, which hit northwest of Sagaing at a depth of 10 km, caused widespread destruction across Myanmar, including the collapse of buildings and damaged infrastructure, particularly in the Mandalay region.

Tremors Felt Across the Region

The earthquake sent strong tremors across Myanmar, Thailand, northeast India, and parts of China. The shaking was so intense that metro and rail services in Bangkok were temporarily suspended, causing panic among residents. Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared a state of emergency and called for an urgent crisis meeting in the capital.

Damaged Infrastructure and Blocked Roads

In Myanmar, the situation remains dire, with severe damage reported to roads, particularly between Mandalay and Yangon, hampering relief efforts. Shocking footage from the affected areas shows buildings crumbling, and residents fleeing to safety.

Panic in Neighboring Countries

In Laos, residents in high-rise buildings in Vientiane experienced intense swaying, adding to the chaos in the region.

Rescue Operations Underway

Rescue teams in Myanmar have launched extensive operations to search for survivors, with emergency workers tirelessly combing through the debris. Myanmar authorities have declared a state of emergency and issued an international appeal for aid to assist with the relief and recovery efforts.

India’s Support for Myanmar and Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern about the situation in Myanmar and Thailand, offering India’s full support. He stated, “Concerned by the situation in the wake of the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and well-being of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand.”

Ongoing Rescue Efforts

Myanmar’s emergency teams continue their large-scale rescue operations, working around the clock to find survivors and assist those trapped under debris.