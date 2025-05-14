2025 Hyundai Venue Spotted Testing in India: Major Design & Feature Upgrades Expected

The 2025 Hyundai Venue, a next-generation model of the popular compact SUV, has been spotted testing on Indian roads. Hyundai is set to bring significant upgrades in terms of design, interior features, and safety, making the upcoming Venue a major player in the subcompact SUV market.

2025 Hyundai Venue Spy Shots Reveal New Design Language

The test mule of the new-generation Venue was heavily camouflaged but still revealed a boxy silhouette and sharp design lines, similar to the prototypes seen earlier in South Korea. Expect redesigned LED DRLs, updated headlamps, and a fresh grille design that gives the SUV a bolder front fascia.

Interior Upgrades and New Features

Though the interiors haven’t been officially revealed, the 2025 Venue is expected to receive:

A completely redesigned dashboard

Restyled center console

Premium upholstery upgrades

upgrades Ambient lighting enhancements

The cabin will likely borrow features from its larger siblings — Hyundai Creta and Alcazar — including:

Ventilated front seats

A larger infotainment system

Digital instrument cluster

Panoramic sunroof

Enhanced Safety: Advanced ADAS Expected

One of the most awaited upgrades in the 2025 Venue is the addition of an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite. Expected features include:

Lane Keep Assist

Forward Collision Warning

Adaptive Cruise Control

These features will enhance driving comfort and safety, aligning the Venue with global safety standards.

Powertrain: Likely to Remain Unchanged

Despite exterior and interior upgrades, the engine options may remain the same:

1.2L NA petrol engine (83 PS / 113 Nm)

(83 PS / 113 Nm) 1.5L diesel engine (116 PS / 250 Nm)

(116 PS / 250 Nm) 1.0L turbo-petrol engine (120 PS / 172 Nm)

These proven engines offer a mix of performance and efficiency, already popular among Venue buyers.

Launch Timeline and Expectations

While Hyundai has not officially confirmed a launch date, the frequent testing on Indian roads suggests that the 2025 Hyundai Venue could debut by early next year. With its refreshed design, modern tech, and likely competitive pricing, it is poised to set new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment.