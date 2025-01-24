2nd T20I: Brydon Carse Replaces Gus Atkinson in England’s Playing XI, Jamie Smith Added to Squad

Chennai: Pacer Brydon Carse will replace Gus Atkinson in England’s playing XI for the second T20I against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

England Makes One Change After Series Opener Defeat

The visitors made only one change to their side following a crushing seven-wicket loss in the series opener in Kolkata on Wednesday. Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith has also been added to the 12-player squad, as confirmed by England Cricket on X.

In the first T20I, Atkinson had a difficult outing, conceding 38 runs in his two overs. He was unable to complete his full quota of four overs as India’s Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 34-ball 79 led the team to victory with 43 balls to spare.

England’s Captain Jos Buttler Reflects on the First Match

After the loss, England’s captain Jos Buttler shared his thoughts on the match, stating that they would assess the conditions for the upcoming games in the series.

“There was a little in the wicket early on, didn’t expect that, but if you came through that phase, it was a good pitch and a fast-scoring ground. Some really good players in there, we’ll be better for the run-out. Jofra looked good, he was a superstar, and Mark Wood bowled fast and exciting. We want to be aggressive and watchable, but we’ll assess conditions venue by venue. The enjoyment of the game is always there, and I’m enjoying the environment,” Buttler said after the match.

Suryakumar Yadav on India’s Performance

On the other hand, India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav credited the enthusiasm of his teammates after winning the toss as setting the tone for the match.

“The energy after we won the toss set the benchmark. Bowlers had plans, executed them well, and the way we batted was icing on the cake. We did the same in South Africa, with Hardik taking the responsibility to bowl the new ball to provide the cushion to play the extra spinner. Varun’s preparations are on point, and Arshdeep is taking the extra responsibility. There’s a lot of freedom given, and we want to play a bit differently. Fielding is one area we’ve been working really hard on. Let’s take those half-chances and make a difference,” Suryakumar said after taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

England’s Playing XI for Second T20I

Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (WK), Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.