Sonali Bendre Celebrates Husband Goldie Behl’s 50th Birthday with Loved-Up Pictures

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre celebrated her filmmaker-husband Goldie Behl’s milestone 50th birthday on Friday with heartfelt and loved-up pictures.

Sharing Beautiful Moments on Instagram

Sonali took to Instagram to share a video montage featuring a collection of the couple’s treasured memories. The carousel of images showcased moments from their holidays, family get-togethers, events, and photoshoots. Some pictures even included their son, Ranveer Behl.

For the caption, she simply wrote: “@goldiebehl” followed by a star and infinity emoji, capturing the essence of her love for him.

Also Read: Lose Weight and Cut Chronic Disease Risk with New ‘Non-Industrialised’ Style Diet

A Journey Together

Sonali met Goldie, the son of renowned director Ramesh Behl, on the sets of her film Naaraaz. The couple tied the knot in November 2002 in Mumbai and welcomed their son, Ranveer Behl, in 2005.

In 2018, Sonali faced a difficult personal battle when she announced that she had been diagnosed with metastatic cancer and was undergoing treatment in New York City. By 2021, she was declared cancer-free, marking a triumphant moment in her life.

Sonali’s Stylish Weekend Vibes

Earlier this month, on January 12, Sonali shared her “weekend state of mind” with her followers. She posted a string of pictures where she looked stunning in a satin ivory co-ord set with vibrant flora and fauna prints, pairing the outfit with red stilettos and earrings.

Her caption read: “Weekend state of mind.”

Welcoming 2025 with Family

On January 8, Sonali shared a montage reflecting on how she welcomed 2025 and celebrated her 51st birthday with family and loved ones. The heartfelt post included pictures with her husband Goldie Behl and their son Ranveer. The caption read: “Started the year with love, laughter, and LOTS of cake… Grateful for these moments. Let’s go, 2025!”

Sonali Bendre’s Film Career

Sonali made her acting debut with Aag in 1994 and went on to feature in several hit films, including Diljale, Major Saab, Sarfarosh, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hain, Kadhalar Dhinam, and Murari.

Her last film appearance was in Love You Hamesha, which was stuck in production for over 21 years before finally being released on YouTube on July 7, 2022. Sonali had called her role in the film one of her best performances.