Lose Weight and Cut Chronic Disease Risk with New ‘Non-Industrialised’ Style Diet

New Delhi: A new diet that mimics traditional eating habits, created using non-industrialised food, has shown promise in reducing the risk of chronic diseases while also helping with weight loss.

The Rise of Industrialised Diets and Their Impact

Industrialised diets, which are high in processed foods and low in fibre, have significantly contributed to the rise of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

In contrast, the new “NiMe” (Non-industrialised Microbiome Restore) diet, inspired by the eating habits of non-industrialised societies, focuses on restoring gut health and reducing disease risk.

What is the NiMe Diet?

The NiMe diet is primarily plant-based but not strictly vegetarian. It includes vegetables, legumes, and other whole-plant foods, along with a small serving of animal protein per day, such as salmon, chicken, or pork. The diet excludes dairy, beef, and wheat.

Scientific Backing for the NiMe Diet

An international study led by Irish researchers showed that the NiMe diet significantly enhanced the short-term persistence of L. reuteri, a beneficial bacterium found in the gut of people with traditional eating habits.

Professor Jens Walter from University College Cork, Ireland, noted, “Industrialisation has drastically impacted our gut microbiome, likely increasing the risk of chronic diseases.”

Health Benefits of the NiMe Diet

The NiMe diet is low in processed foods that are high in sugar and saturated fat and is rich in fibre. The fibre content of the diet was 22 grams per 1,000 calories, surpassing current dietary recommendations.

In a controlled human trial, the NiMe diet led to significant metabolic and immunological improvements. Within just three weeks, participants experienced:

Weight loss

A 17% reduction in bad cholesterol

A 6% decrease in blood sugar

A 14% reduction in C-reactive Protein (a marker of inflammation and heart disease)

These improvements were linked to beneficial changes in the participants’ gut microbiome.

Impact on Gut Health

The NiMe diet also improved microbiome features that are often damaged by industrialisation, such as reducing pro-inflammatory bacteria and bacterial genes that degrade the mucus layer in the gut.

Remarkably, participants lost weight even though they did not consume fewer calories, further highlighting the potential of diet to positively influence health.

The study demonstrates that targeting the gut microbiome with specific diets can improve overall health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.