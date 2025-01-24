Inside Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Rajkummar Rao, and Patralekhaa’s Fun-Filled Vacation

Mumbai: Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, along with actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, recently jetted off to Japan for a fun-filled vacation.

A Heartwarming Photo from Japan

On Friday, Soha shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram, where the four of them are seen happily posing together in Japan. The picture, likely taken during one of their sightseeing excursions, captures the group enjoying each other’s company with a stunning backdrop. Soha’s daughter, Inaaya Naumi, is also seen posing with them in the click.

Soha captioned the photo, “In the land of the rising sun JP.”

Reunion with Friends in Europe

Earlier in September last year, Kunal and Soha reunited with Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who were vacationing in Europe. The two Bollywood couples were seen taking group selfies and enjoying their holiday along with a few other friends.

Soha Ali Khan Updates on Brother Saif Ali Khan’s Health

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan recently provided an update on her brother Saif Ali Khan’s health after he was injured in a recent knife attack at his home. Speaking to the media, Soha said, “We are happy that he is recovering well. We are very thankful and feel blessed that it wasn’t any worse. Thank you for all your wishes.”

On January 16, an intruder, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, broke into Saif’s home with the alleged intent of theft. During a confrontation between the intruder and the actor’s housemaid, Saif attempted to intervene and sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

Saif later told the police that although he tried to restrain the attacker, his grip loosened after he was stabbed. He and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, came out of the bedroom after hearing the staff nurse’s cries and confronted the intruder.

The 54-year-old actor sustained multiple injuries and underwent several surgeries at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra.