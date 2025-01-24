Maharashtra Explosion: 8 Dead as Roof Collapses in Ordnance Factory Blast

At least eight people have been killed and seven others injured in a massive explosion at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district on Friday, January 24.

Details of the Explosion

The blast occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the factory, according to District Collector Sanjay Kolte. Rescue and medical teams are actively searching for survivors, while firefighters are working to contain the situation.

Casualties and Rescue Operations

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed the deaths, stating that eight people were killed, and seven others were injured in the explosion. The minister expressed his condolences during a press conference, halting the event for a moment of silence.

“The blast occurred at the Ordnance factory in Bhandara this morning. Rescue and medical teams have been deployed, and efforts to find survivors are ongoing,” authorities said in a statement.

District Collector Kolte reported that the blast caused a roof to collapse, trapping at least 12 people. Five individuals have been rescued so far, and an excavator is being used to remove the debris.

Intensity of the Explosion

The blast was so powerful that it could be heard from a distance of 5 kilometers. Thick smoke was seen rising from the site, as captured in a video taken from afar.

Investigation and Response

The cause of the explosion remains unclear, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis provided updates on social media, stating that 13 to 14 workers had been trapped after the roof collapsed. However, five people had been safely evacuated. The Chief Minister also assured that the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and various rescue teams, including the SDRF and Nagpur Municipal Corporation, are at the scene providing assistance. The district administration is working in coordination with defense forces, and medical assistance teams are on standby.