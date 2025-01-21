Saif Ali Khan Discharged from Hospital After Recovering from Knife Attack

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who sustained injuries in a knife attack at his home, has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Bandra after undergoing medical procedures and making a recovery.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Visits Hospital

Earlier in the day, Saif’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, was seen arriving at the hospital to complete the discharge formalities. She stayed for a few hours and was later spotted leaving in her car, appearing tense while speaking on the phone.

Saif was accompanied by his daughter Sara Ali Khan from his first marriage and Kareena during his discharge.

Viral Insurance Document

A document allegedly related to Saif’s insurance claim went viral on social media, showing an initial requested amount of ₹35,98,700 and an approved claim of ₹2,50,00,000. The document mentions an injury to an unspecified region, but it has not been verified by hospital authorities and remains unconfirmed.

Details of the Knife Attack

The attack reportedly occurred during the early hours of Thursday when an intruder broke into Saif’s Bandra home through his youngest son Jeh’s room. Saif was alerted by the commotion and entered Jeh’s room to find the intruder arguing with the house help.

Saif intervened barehanded to protect his house help, resulting in a confrontation where he was stabbed multiple times.

Injuries Sustained : Saif suffered six stab wounds, two of which were near his spine and considered serious.

: Saif suffered six stab wounds, two of which were near his spine and considered serious. Medical Procedure: Doctors removed a 2.5-inch knife blade from one of his wounds. After undergoing surgery, Saif was shifted to the ICU and later declared out of danger.

Incident Timeline

The attack reportedly occurred around 2:15 AM when the burglar broke into the home. The intruder initially targeted the house help before Saif intervened.

The actor’s bravery during the incident has drawn attention, with fans and well-wishers expressing relief over his recovery.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.