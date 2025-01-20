Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Actor to Remain Under Medical Supervision for Another Day

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, recovering from a knife attack, is expected to remain under medical supervision for one more day.

According to medical professionals, the actor will likely be discharged on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Incident: A Brave Confrontation

The attack occurred during the early hours of Thursday when a burglar broke into Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence. The intruder initially attacked the house help before Saif intervened to protect him.

The actor, woken by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room, confronted the burglar barehanded. In the struggle, Saif sustained six stab wounds, two of which are considered serious as they are close to his spine.

Arrest of the Accused

Mumbai Police arrested the accused, identified as Mohammed Shehzad, from Thane. Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, is alleged to have entered India illegally. A former national-level wrestling champion in Bangladesh, Shehzad claimed he was unaware of Saif Ali Khan’s celebrity status.

The rickshaw driver who transported Saif to the hospital corroborated this claim, stating he did not recognize the actor during the incident. Saif’s elder son, Taimur, accompanied him to the police station following the attack.

Also Read: Mumbai Bangladeshi National Accused of Attacking Actor Saif Ali Khan Arrested

Family’s Presence During the Incident

At the time of the attack, Saif’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other family members were asleep at home. The family has since expressed gratitude for the actor’s bravery and the swift response from authorities.

Current Medical Status

Doctors treating Saif have confirmed that he is stable but will remain under observation for an additional day to ensure a full recovery.

Stay tuned for updates on the actor’s health and further developments in the case.