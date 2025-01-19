Entertainment

Mumbai: Bangladeshi National Accused of Attacking Actor Saif Ali Khan Arrested

The Mumbai Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national accused of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his home. A senior officer confirmed the arrest on Sunday.

Fouzia Farhana19 January 2025 - 16:08
Mumbai: Bangladeshi National Accused of Attacking Actor Saif Ali Khan Arrested
Mumbai: Bangladeshi National Accused of Attacking Actor Saif Ali Khan Arrested

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national accused of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his home. A senior officer confirmed the arrest on Sunday.

Accused Identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, 30, was apprehended early Sunday morning from the neighbouring Thane city and brought to Mumbai. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam confirmed the arrest and informed the media that Shahzad had attempted to conceal his Bangladeshi origins by adopting the name Vijay Das while living in India.

SAIFALIKHAn 3 Mumbai: Bangladeshi National Accused of Attacking Actor Saif Ali Khan Arrested

Police Recover Items Indicating Foreign Nationality

According to Gedam, police have recovered several items from Shahzad that suggest he is not of Indian origin. The accused had been residing in Mumbai for about four months and was employed at a housekeeping agency.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Police Detain Prime Suspect in Chhattisgarh

Motive Behind the Attack: Robbery

The officer further revealed that the motive behind the attack was robbery. Shahzad is currently being interrogated by teams from the Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch.

SAIF ALI KHAN1 1 Mumbai: Bangladeshi National Accused of Attacking Actor Saif Ali Khan Arrested

The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to gather more details regarding the incident.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana19 January 2025 - 16:08

Related Articles

Nimrat Kaur & Akshay Kumar Share Electrifying Chemistry in ‘Rang’ Song From ‘Sky Force’

Nimrat Kaur & Akshay Kumar Share Electrifying Chemistry in ‘Rang’ Song From ‘Sky Force’

19 January 2025 - 16:17
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Jeh and Taimur Visit Father with Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Jeh and Taimur Visit Father with Kareena Kapoor

19 January 2025 - 16:01
Vijay to Meet Villagers Protesting Against Parandur Airport Tomorrow

Vijay to Meet Villagers Protesting Against Parandur Airport Tomorrow

19 January 2025 - 15:39
Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: How Mumbai Police Tracked Down Bangladeshi Attacker

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: How Mumbai Police Tracked Down Bangladeshi Attacker

19 January 2025 - 14:44
Back to top button