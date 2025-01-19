Mumbai: Bangladeshi National Accused of Attacking Actor Saif Ali Khan Arrested

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national accused of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his home. A senior officer confirmed the arrest on Sunday.

Accused Identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, 30, was apprehended early Sunday morning from the neighbouring Thane city and brought to Mumbai. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam confirmed the arrest and informed the media that Shahzad had attempted to conceal his Bangladeshi origins by adopting the name Vijay Das while living in India.

Police Recover Items Indicating Foreign Nationality

According to Gedam, police have recovered several items from Shahzad that suggest he is not of Indian origin. The accused had been residing in Mumbai for about four months and was employed at a housekeeping agency.

Motive Behind the Attack: Robbery

The officer further revealed that the motive behind the attack was robbery. Shahzad is currently being interrogated by teams from the Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to gather more details regarding the incident.