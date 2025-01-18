Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Police Detain Prime Suspect in Chhattisgarh

The prime suspect in the stabbing case of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been detained in Chhattisgarh. Authorities are investigating the suspect’s role in the attack as the case continues.

Mumbai: The prime suspect in the stabbing incident involving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh. The arrest comes two days after Khan was attacked in his Mumbai apartment in the early hours of January 16.

Suspect Detained After Train Tip-off

The suspect was detained after local police in Chhattisgarh were tipped off that he was aboard an express train. Acting swiftly on this information, authorities tracked the individual and apprehended him as he alighted from the train at Durg station. Sources claim the man closely resembles the person seen in the CCTV footage captured at the scene of the crime, but no definitive evidence linking him to the attack has been confirmed.

Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Early Thursday morning, between 2:00 am and 2:30 am, the assailant entered Khan’s 11th-floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building, located on St Terra Road, Bandra West. The attacker reportedly demanded Rs 1 crore from Khan’s family and injured the household nanny before stabbing Khan multiple times. He then fled the scene.

The Bandra police have since registered a case under several charges, including attempted robbery, grievous hurt, and trespassing. Investigations into the attempted murder are ongoing, and multiple individuals are being questioned.

Authorities Continue Their Investigation

While police sources have confirmed the detention of the suspect in Chhattisgarh, investigations are still underway. Authorities are scrutinizing their database of history-sheeter robbers to check for any matches with the suspect, based on descriptions and CCTV evidence.

According to sources, the suspect may have been involved in a similar crime in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs in December 2024. After his arrest, he was reportedly released after being deemed mentally ill. This new information has led the authorities to revisit his criminal history.

Ongoing Efforts to Identify the Assailant

The police are continuing to question individuals linked to the case. Approximately 50 people have been interrogated, and more than 35 teams have been mobilized to track down the assailant. Authorities are also carefully examining the CCTV footage from the crime scene and comparing it to known offenders to build a stronger case.

As the investigation progresses, police officials are focusing on connecting the detained individual to the crime scene and establishing his involvement in the attack on Saif Ali Khan.

The investigation into the stabbing incident of Saif Ali Khan remains active as authorities work tirelessly to confirm the suspect’s involvement. As of now, no concrete evidence has been found to officially link the detained individual to the crime, but police are optimistic that the ongoing interrogation will yield valuable information.