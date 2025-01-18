Kareena Kapoor Tells Police Intruder Became Aggressive During Saif Ali Khan’s Knife Attack but Left Jewellery Untouched

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has provided her statement to the police regarding the knife attack on her husband, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, at their Mumbai apartment. According to the actress, the intruder became aggressive during a scuffle with Saif but did not attempt to steal any jewellery left in the open.

The Attack on Saif Ali Khan

The attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s apartment in the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra. The intruder, who had entered their 12th-floor home, attacked the 54-year-old actor, stabbing him multiple times, including a wound to his neck. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for his injuries.

Kareena’s Statement to the Police

In her statement, Kareena described the intruder as becoming extremely aggressive during the confrontation but noted that he did not disturb the jewellery that was kept in plain view. The police have yet to record Saif Ali Khan’s statement regarding the incident.

Ongoing Investigation and Search for the Attacker

Following the attack, Kareena was taken by her sister, actress Karishma Kapoor, to her residence in Khar for safety and support. The police have formed over 30 teams to track down the attacker, who remains at large more than 48 hours after the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to uncover the motive behind the attack and apprehend the suspect as soon as possible.