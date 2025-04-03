300 Bikers Ride for a Cause: Dubai to Kalba Charity Journey on Eid Al Fitr

Dubai: On the second day of Eid Al Fitr, a convoy of approximately 300 bikers embarked on a charity ride from Dubai to Kalba Corniche in Sharjah and back, marking the third edition of the ‘Biker Buddies Eid Brotherhood Ride 2025’. The event, organized by Vicky M, president of the UAE-based Biker Brotherhood, aimed to give back to the community through a charitable cause that supports workers in the region.

A Scenic 280km Ride for a Noble Cause

The ride covered a 280km route, passing through desert landscapes and mountain roads before reaching the picturesque Kalba Corniche. Participants, including female riders, hailed from 18 motorcycle clubs across the UAE, and the diverse group of bikers represented 24 countries.

The primary goal of the ride was to raise funds for the installation of water coolers in workers’ accommodations, ensuring that laborers toiling under the intense summer heat have access to clean, cool drinking water. This initiative underscores the UAE’s ongoing efforts to improve living conditions for workers and provide support to those who contribute to the nation’s development.

A Moment of Unity and Solidarity

Before setting off at 5:45 AM, all riders participated in a safety briefing. The ride began with a moment of reflection, where participants held hands in solidarity to reflect the UAE’s “Year of Community” slogan, “hand in hand.” The riders then took a brief stop midway to meet, greet, and appreciate the journey together, fostering a sense of camaraderie among the diverse group of bikers.

International Participation and Unforgettable Experiences

One of the standout participants, Andy, a software engineer from China, flew in specifically to join the ride. “When my friend Mohammed Irfan shared the details of this ride, I knew I had to be there. I flew straight from China just for this—and wow, what an unforgettable experience,” said Andy. The ride’s international appeal and the shared love of motorcycling created a sense of unity among riders from various corners of the globe.

Kranthi Ramisetty, brand manager at Royal Enfield UAE, emphasized the significance of such charity rides. “With over 400 bikers from 38 nations, we’re proud to bring happiness into many lives, and the charity ride is a testament to that,” he said.

Tributes to Unity and Diversity

The event also featured tributes to the spirit of unity in diversity, with Gurnam Singh Bikram, founder of the Singhs Motorcycle Club, expressing his gratitude for being able to celebrate Eid alongside fellow bikers. “The UAE is our home away from home, a country that has helped us experience unity in diversity. Our participation in this ride is another step toward making the UAE a more tolerant and empowered nation,” said Gurnam.

Couple Riders Celebrate Eid with the Biker Community

Kamran and Rabbia Pitafi, a couple passionate about Harley-Davidson motorcycles, shared their excitement about being part of this initiative. Kamran, a general manager with 31 years of riding experience, said, “Living in the UAE has been a blessing, with its rich culture and love for motorcycling, making it the perfect backdrop for our passion.” Rabbia, who started riding two years ago, added, “Joining the Biker Buddies Eid Brotherhood ride is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Eid with a community of diverse backgrounds, resonating with the UAE’s message of peace and harmony.”

Kamran also had the honor of assisting as a head marshal during the ride, leading a team of veteran marshals.

A Fun Competition for the Best Beards

In addition to the charitable cause, the event featured a fun competition for bikers with the best beards, adding an extra layer of camaraderie and light-heartedness to the event.

A Ride of Brotherhood and Charity

The Biker Buddies Eid Brotherhood Ride 2025 was not just a thrilling motorcycle ride, but also a reflection of the unity and generosity that define the UAE’s biker community. By combining their passion for riding with a meaningful cause, the participants helped bring attention to the importance of worker welfare while celebrating the spirit of Eid.