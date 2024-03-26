4 insurgents killed in attack at navy station in Pakistan

Islamabad: At least four insurgents were reportedly killed by security forces after they attacked a station of the Pakistan Navy on Monday night in the Turbat city of Balochistan.

Four “terrorists” armed with automatic weapons and hand grenades attacked the Pakistan Naval Station Siddique in Turbat, which led to an intense fire exchange with the security personnel present at the outer wall of the station, Xinhua news agency reported, citing security sources.

According to the sources, the terrorists tried to enter the navy station but they were engaged outside the naval base and were killed during the fire exchange with the security personnel.

Following the killing of the terrorists, the security forces launched a clearance operation at the site.

Additional security personnel rushed to the site, cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation in the region as well.

Some sources said that six terrorists were involved in the attack but official sources had not confirmed. The sources added that the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan army, would release a detailed statement on the incident later.

The banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) released a statement to claim the attack.