60 Maoists Surrender Before Police in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem

Hyderabad: In a significant development, at least 60 Maoists surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Saturday, officials confirmed. The district shares its border with the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

Mass Surrender at SP Office

The surrender took place at the Kothagudem Superintendent of Police (SP) office in the presence of the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Multi-Zone 1. Senior officials, including SP Rohith Raju and Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), were present at the press conference where the surrender was formally announced.

Surrendered Maoists Held Key Positions

According to police sources, the surrendered Maoists belonged to various cadres, with some holding significant positions within the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). Among them, at least 16 are women. Many of those who surrendered hail from the Maoist-affected Bijapur and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh.

Government’s Rehabilitation Efforts Yield Results

Officials credited the surrender to the government’s persistent efforts to encourage Maoists to give up arms and reintegrate into society. The police stated that awareness campaigns about welfare schemes and rehabilitation packages played a crucial role in persuading the insurgents to surrender.

“It is encouraging to see these individuals choose to leave the path of violence and return to society,” said SP Rohit Raju. He also revealed that one of the surrendered Maoists held a high-ranking position in the group.

Previous Surrenders in the Region

This mass surrender follows a similar event on March 4, when 14 Maoists surrendered in the same district. Earlier, on February 13, at least 19 CPI (Maoist) members from Chhattisgarh surrendered before the Bhadradri Kothagudem police.

Government’s Stand on Maoist Eradication

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating Maoist insurgency by March 2026, ensuring that no citizen has to lose their life to Maoist violence.

The latest surrender marks another step towards restoring peace in the region and reflects the growing impact of the government’s efforts in tackling left-wing extremism.