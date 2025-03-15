Nitish Reddy Cleared for IPL 2025, Set to Join SRH Camp

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has received medical clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, making him available for IPL 2025. He is set to join the SRH pre-season camp, which begins on Sunday, ahead of their opening match against Rajasthan Royals on March 23.

Successful Recovery and Yo-Yo Test Milestone

Reddy successfully cleared his fitness assessment, including a yo-yo test on Saturday morning, where he scored 18, surpassing the minimum requirement of 16.5, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. This marked the final step in his recovery from a side strain sustained during last month’s T20I series against England.

Practice Match Confirmation and Extended Rehabilitation

The BCCI medical team extended Reddy’s rehabilitation by two weeks beyond the initial three-week estimate to ensure a complete recovery. On Friday, he participated in a practice match and bowled at full intensity without any discomfort, solidifying his readiness for the upcoming IPL season.

Key Player for SRH and India’s Test Plans

Nitish Reddy was among the five players retained by SRH ahead of the IPL 2024 mega auction. He delivered an impressive performance last season, scoring 303 runs at a striking rate of 142.92. However, his bowling performance was underwhelming, taking only three wickets at an economy rate of 11.62.

Beyond the IPL, Reddy remains a crucial player in India’s Test squad. He played all five Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, scoring his maiden Test century in Melbourne. With India’s England tour scheduled after IPL 2025, his form in the tournament will be closely monitored.

Training Setback and Return to Action

After his return from Australia, Reddy had planned to train with former India bowling coach Bharat Arun in Chennai, but his side strain injury disrupted those plans. Now fully fit, he is ready to make an impact for SRH and continue his impressive form in IPL 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates on Nitish Reddy’s IPL journey and his performances in the upcoming season.