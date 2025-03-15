Hyderabad’s Charminar Market Glows with Festive Eid Shopping Rush!

Hyderabad: With Eid-ul-Fitr just a fortnight away, the historic Charminar market has come alive with a surge in late-night shopping. Families from across the city are flocking to the bustling markets, spread within a two-kilometer radius around Charminar, to shop for Eid essentials.

Variety of Products at Affordable Prices

Shoppers can explore a wide range of products, including:

Traditional attire for men, women, and children

for men, women, and children Bangles, perfumes, and henna (mehndi)

Crockery and home décor textiles

Gold and pearl jewelry

Footwear, including the famous ‘Kolhapuri chappals’

Nuzrath Jahan, a shopper from King Kothi, shared her excitement, saying, “Prices are comparatively lower than other markets in the city. The variety is huge, and there are plenty of latest designs available.”

Top Shopping Spots in Charminar Market

1. Shahran Market – Abaya & Crockery Hub

The Shahran Market is known for selling locally stitched Abayas, inspired by Middle Eastern fashion. Right across the street, Osmania Bazaar offers a vast collection of crockery and kitchenware.

Shoppers looking for Kolhapuri chappals and ethnic footwear can visit the Madina Building Junction, where vendors sell handcrafted leather sandals and slippers.

3. Pathergatti & Devan Devdi – Kurta Pajama

Men can find an excellent selection of traditional kurta pajamas at Pathergatti Road and Devan Devdi, offering both casual and festive wear at reasonable prices.

4. Laad Bazaar & Khilwat Road – Bangles & Mehndi

Women can head to Laad Bazaar, famous for its colorful bangles, mehndi, and accessories. Khilwat Road is another great spot for fashionable accessories and traditional jewelry.

5. Suraj Bhan Hospital Market – Women’s Clothing

A newer shopping hotspot, the Suraj Bhan Hospital Market, offers the latest in women’s fashion, including designer outfits, trendy abayas, and sarees.

Why Shop at Charminar for Eid?

Budget-friendly prices compared to malls and high-end markets

compared to malls and high-end markets Authentic and traditional products in one place

in one place Exclusive Eid collections available only during Ramadan

available only during Ramadan Late-night shopping experience with markets open past midnight

With Eid celebrations approaching, Charminar’s markets are the go-to destination for affordable and authentic Eid shopping in Hyderabad.