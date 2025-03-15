IML 2025 Final: Sachin vs Lara in a Nostalgic Title Showdown as India Masters Face West Indies Masters

Raipur: Cricket fans are in for a nostalgic treat as two of the greatest cricketing legends, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, prepare to face off in the grand final of the International Masters League (IML) 2025. The summit clash between India Masters and West Indies Masters will take place on Sunday at the SVNS International Stadium in Raipur.

India Masters’ Journey to the Final

The India Masters, one of the pre-tournament favorites, have had a remarkable run in the IML. They kicked off their campaign with a thrilling four-run victory over Sri Lanka Masters, followed by a dominant nine-wicket win against England Masters.

They continued their winning streak with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over South Africa Masters before suffering their only defeat in the league stage against Australia Masters. However, Sachin Tendulkar’s team bounced back strongly, securing a seven-run win against West Indies Masters to finish second in the league standings.

In the semi-final, they displayed their dominance by crushing Australia Masters by 94 runs, avenging their earlier loss and booking their place in the final.

West Indies Masters’ Path to the Final

Led by Brian Lara, the West Indies Masters began their campaign in fine form, securing back-to-back victories over Australia Masters and England Masters. However, their momentum was halted with consecutive losses to Sri Lanka Masters and India Masters.

A crucial 29-run win over South Africa Masters in their final group game ensured their semi-final qualification. In a closely contested match, they edged out Sri Lanka Masters by six runs to set up an epic showdown with India Masters in the final.

A Nostalgic Final Between Two Cricketing Icons

The IML 2025 final promises to be a thrilling contest as Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, two of cricket’s biggest legends, take center stage once again. Fans have relished watching cricketing icons in action, reliving the golden era of the sport throughout the tournament.

With both teams boasting a mix of legendary batsmen, all-rounders, and skillful bowlers, the grand finale is set to be an unforgettable spectacle.

IML 2025 Final Squads

West Indies Masters:

Captain: Brian Lara

Brian Lara Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Denesh Ramdin (wk), William Perkins (wk), Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Ravi Rampaul, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best

India Masters:

Captain: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar

When & Where to Watch the IML 2025 Final?

Match: India Masters vs West Indies Masters

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Date: Sunday, March 17, 2025

Sunday, March 17, 2025 Venue: SVNS International Stadium, Raipur

Cricket lovers worldwide will be glued to their screens as Tendulkar and Lara lock horns for one final time in what promises to be a memorable clash in the IML 2025 final.