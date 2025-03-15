Oscar-Winner MM Keeravani to Perform Live with 83-Artist Orchestra in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Legendary Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani is set to enthrall fans with a grand live concert titled “Naa Tour” in Hyderabad. The concert, featuring his first-ever 83-artist orchestra, will take place at HITEX on March 22, 2025.

A Special Playlist Curated for Fans

Keeravani, known for his soul-stirring melodies and iconic compositions, has handpicked 30 songs for the concert. These include a mix of Telugu and Hindi classics, ensuring a nostalgic experience for all generations of music lovers.

Also Read: Find Out What Salman Khan Did Right After Wrapping Up ‘Sikandar’ with Rashmika

“A transition of beloved classics and fresh hits from 1990 to 2025—from retro to modern, devotional songs to energetic item numbers,” Keeravani shared.

Adding to the excitement, Keeravani revealed that he will perform never-before-heard tracks, making the concert even more special for his fans.

Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli Boost Excitement

Adding to the anticipation, Megastar Chiranjeevi and director SS Rajamouli shared their Keeravani playlists on social media. Chiranjeevi requested the iconic track “Bangaru Kodi Petta” from the 1992 blockbuster Gharana Mogudu, to which Keeravani responded with a hint:

“I bring Bangaru Kodi Petta your way.”

SS Rajamouli, on the other hand, expressed his excitement to hear some of Keeravani’s most celebrated OSTs performed live.

A Special Segment on Background Scores

Apart from his chartbuster songs, the concert will feature a special segment where Keeravani will perform his most famous background scores, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience.

Hyderabad Talkies Brings Keeravani’s “Naa Tour” to Life

The much-awaited event is brought to fans by Hyderabad Talkies. Founder Sainath Goud Malkapuram expressed his enthusiasm:

“Keeravani’s music is timeless. Bringing him back to the live stage after 20 years is a dream come true. We promise a spectacle that matches his legendary status.”

Keeravani’s Legendary Legacy in Music

With a 35-year career spanning multiple languages, Keeravani has composed music for films in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Some of his most famous works include:

Kshana Kshanam

Gharana Mogudu

Criminal

Zakhm

Jism

Paheli

Magadheera

Eega

Baahubali

His work on the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning song “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” further cemented his legacy in the global music industry.

When & Where to Watch MM Keeravani’s Live Concert?

Event Name: Naa Tour Live Concert

Naa Tour Live Concert Date: March 22, 2025

March 22, 2025 Venue: HITEX, Hyderabad

HITEX, Hyderabad Presented By: Hyderabad Talkies

Keeravani’s first live concert in 20 years is set to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers across generations. Fans can expect a powerful mix of nostalgia, timeless classics, and fresh melodies, all brought to life by one of India’s greatest musical maestros.