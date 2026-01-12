76 Complaints Received by HYDRAA Prajavani: Citizens Demand Lake Restoration and Removal of Encroachments

Hyderabad: As public awareness grows around lake restoration and urban protection, the HYDRAA Prajavani grievance forum received 76 complaints on Monday, with citizens from across Hyderabad and surrounding districts demanding the restoration of lakes, flood channels, roads, and parks.

Residents urged authorities to protect water bodies from encroachments, revive feeder channels, and restore lakes to their original glory as clean freshwater reservoirs.

Citizens Seek Development of Local Lakes

Many complainants said that after seeing the transformation of developed lakes in the city, they want similar development in their own localities. Requests poured in from multiple areas, including:

Fox Sagar (Jeedimetla)

Pragathi Nagar Lake

Noor Mohammad Kunta (Katedan)

Film Nagar Lake

Bathukamma Kunta (Amberpet)

Nalla Cheruvu (Kukatpally)

Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula Lake (Old City)

Residents pointed out that some lakes have already become tourist attractions, while others continue to suffer from foul smell, neglect, and encroachments. They demanded equal attention to ensure environmental balance and quality of life.

Fox Sagar Restoration Demand Gains Momentum

Locals from the Jeedimetla industrial area demanded the removal of more than 1,000 encroachments around Fox Sagar and urged HYDRAA to develop it into another Tank Bund–style landmark.

They also highlighted that the flood channel connecting Fox Sagar to Hussain Sagar has been encroached upon at multiple points and needs urgent restoration. Residents said reviving the lake would support drinking and irrigation needs, improve livelihoods of fishing communities, and create a new eco-tourism zone.

Malakunta Lake Encroachment Complaint

In Gaurrelli village of Abdullapurmet mandal (Rangareddy district), residents complained about attempts to destroy the bund of Malakunta Lake (Survey No. 223) to drain water and occupy the land.

Fisherfolk said they lost their livelihoods due to damage to the lake and demanded:

Immediate reconstruction of the lake bund

Removal of cement pipes laid inside the lake

Installation of FTL boundary stones to prevent encroachments

Road and Park Encroachments Flagged

Several complaints also related to road and park encroachments, including:

CMC Layout, Kondapur: Residents said a restored CC road was again blocked by dumping gravel, completely disrupting traffic. They demanded strict action against encroachers.

Residents said a restored CC road was again blocked by dumping gravel, completely disrupting traffic. They demanded strict action against encroachers. Balaji Layout, Pedda Amberpet: Plot owners complained that a 40-foot road connecting the ORR service road was illegally encroached upon and converted into a playground, cutting off access to other plots.

HYDRAA Commissioner Reviews Complaints

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath personally reviewed all 76 complaints and assigned responsibility to concerned officials in the presence of complainants. He assured that some issues would be verified at the field level and appropriate action would follow.

Officials said the Prajavani forum continues to play a key role in addressing civic, environmental, and infrastructure grievances across the Hyderabad region.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for latest updates.