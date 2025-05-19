Who Are the 9 Indians Accused of Spying for Pakistan? Crackdown Spans 3 States

In a sweeping crackdown following the Pahalgam terror attack and escalating military tensions, Indian authorities have arrested at least nine individuals across Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh on charges of espionage and passing sensitive military information to Pakistani operatives.

Crackdown on Suspected Pakistani Spies

The nationwide operation is being conducted in coordination with multiple state police forces and central intelligence agencies. So far, four arrests have been made in Haryana, four in Punjab, and one in Uttar Pradesh.

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Among the Accused

One of the most high-profile arrests is that of Jyoti Malhotra, a 33-year-old travel vlogger with thousands of followers on her YouTube channel, Travel with JO. She was taken into custody in Hisar, Haryana, for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence.

According to investigators, Jyoti was allegedly honey-trapped by Danish, an employee at the Pakistan High Commission with suspected links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Devendra Singh: Student Turned Spy?

Devendra Singh, a 25-year-old postgraduate student from Kaithal, Haryana, has also been arrested. He was reportedly in touch with Pakistani intelligence after a pilgrimage visit to Pakistan in 2023. Singh was pursuing a Master’s degree in political science in Punjab when the alleged communication with ISI began.

Security Guard Nauman Ilahi Detained in Panipat

Another suspect, Nauman Ilahi, a 24-year-old security guard from Uttar Pradesh working in Haryana, was detained in Panipat. Authorities allege he received payments through his brother-in-law’s bank account in exchange for information sent to Pakistan.

Two Arrests in Nuh: Armaan and Hanif

Two separate arrests have been made in Nuh, Haryana. Armaan, 23, was arrested on May 16, while Hanif was taken into custody soon after. Police claim both were involved in sharing sensitive information amid India-Pakistan tensions.

Businessman Shahzad Nabbed in Uttar Pradesh

In Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, the Special Task Force (STF) arrested Shahzad, a businessman reportedly involved in smuggling and multiple visits to Pakistan. He is accused of supplying sensitive national security data to handlers across the border.

Mobile App Spy: Murtaza Ali in Punjab

A significant arrest took place in Jalandhar, where Mohammad Murtaza Ali was caught during a raid by Gujarat Police. He allegedly created a custom mobile app to send information to ISI. Authorities recovered multiple phones and SIM cards from him.

Widow Guzala and Yameen Arrested in Malerkotla

In Malerkotla, Punjab, two residents—Guzala, a 32-year-old widow, and Yameen Mohammad—were arrested for allegedly maintaining contact with a Pakistani official at the High Commission.

Espionage Ring Uncovered Amid High Alert

These arrests underline the growing threat of espionage networks within the country amid increased hostility between India and Pakistan. Authorities say investigations are ongoing, and more arrests are likely as digital and forensic evidence is examined.