India Votes for New Vice President: A Look at All Vice Presidents So Far – A Dive into History

As Vice Presidential elections are underway in India following the resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in July 2025 due to health reasons, a stir has been created in the country’s political landscape. Both the NDA alliance and the INDIA bloc have fielded their candidates, and the voting process is currently in progress. According to political experts, this election is not only about choosing a new Vice President but will also reflect the balance of power and the emerging trends in Indian politics.

Let’s take a closer look at the history of India’s Vice Presidents since Independence.

The post of Vice President in India is constitutionally considered the second-highest office after the President. Under Article 63 of the Constitution of India, the Vice President assumes an active role when the President resigns, is removed, passes away, or is unable to discharge duties for any reason. The Vice President is not only the President’s immediate replacement but also serves as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. The office is filled through an election by an Electoral College consisting of members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, conducted by secret ballot.

The post of Vice President was established in 1952. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was the first to assume this office on May 13, 1952, and later became the President of India. So far, 14 eminent personalities have held this position, six of whom were later elected as President. These leaders, during their tenure, not only fulfilled their constitutional responsibilities but also played a crucial role in strengthening Indian democracy.

List of Vice Presidents: From the Beginning till Now

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (1952-1962) – First Vice President, later President.

– First Vice President, later President. Dr. Zakir Hussain (1962-1967) – First Muslim Vice President, later President.

– First Muslim Vice President, later President. V.V. Giri (1967-1969) – Acting President, later elected President.

– Acting President, later elected President. G.S. Pathak (1969-1974) – Completed term, did not become President.

– Completed term, did not become President. B.D. Jatti (1974-1979) – Served as Acting President in 1977.

– Served as Acting President in 1977. Justice M. Hidayatullah (1979-1984) – The only person to have served as Chief Justice, President, and Vice President.

– The only person to have served as Chief Justice, President, and Vice President. R. Venkataraman (1984-1987) – Later became President.

– Later became President. Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma (1987-1992) – Later became President.

– Later became President. K.R. Narayanan (1992-1997) – First Dalit Vice President, later elected President.

– First Dalit Vice President, later elected President. Kishan Kant (1997-2002) – Only Vice President to die in office.

– Only Vice President to die in office. Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (2002-2007) – First BJP Vice President.

– First BJP Vice President. Mohammad Hamid Ansari (2007-2017) – First Vice President elected twice, longest-serving.

– First Vice President elected twice, longest-serving. M. Venkaiah Naidu (2017-2022) – First Vice President born in independent India.

– First Vice President born in independent India. Jagdeep Dhankhar (2022-2025) – Resigned due to health reasons.

Conclusion

The office of Vice President in India is not merely a constitutional post but a position of great responsibility, leaving a lasting impact on the nation’s democratic framework. As the election for a new Vice President is underway, the country’s attention is focused not only on the immediate political contest but also on the legacy of those who have shaped India’s democratic journey through this office.